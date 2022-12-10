Don’t feed the bears, wildlife officials urge

We tend to think of black bears as hibernating during the winter months, but with temperatures being so warm, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division reminds citizens of the importance of remaining “bear aware" as more sightings are expected.

 SOURCE: Alex Gilbreath

Reports of black bears in the Northeast Alabama/Northwest Georgia corridor continue to steadily rise, according to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division. Mild winter weather results in more sightings, and since Northeast Alabama is experiencing a warmer-than-typical winter the agency reminds citizens of the importance of remaining “bear aware.”

“During warmer winter times, it’s not unusual for a bear to take an occasional excursion, however, these excursions are generally very short and sporadic,” explains researcher Hannah Leeper.

