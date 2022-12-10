Don’t feed the bears, wildlife officials urge

Reports of black bears in the Northeast Alabama/Northwest Georgia corridor continue to steadily rise, according to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division. Mild winter weather results in more sightings, and since Northeast Alabama is experiencing a warmer-than-typical winter the agency reminds citizens of the importance of remaining “bear aware.”
“During warmer winter times, it’s not unusual for a bear to take an occasional excursion, however, these excursions are generally very short and sporadic,” explains researcher Hannah Leeper.
“As the bear population in northeast Alabama continues to grow, both numerically and spatially, it will likely become more common to see bears and have more bear-human interaction.”
The Division began a research program monitoring the black bear population in Alabama in 2018. Now in its fourth year, some of the cubs collared in 2018 are being collared as adults. This means gaining more insight into reproduction rates and denning habitats. Although there are still more bears in south Alabama than in the northeast corner of the state, the future of the black bear in Alabama lies in the Appalachian corridor running through Mentone, Desoto, Little River and Valley Head.
According to Traci Wood, state wildlife grants coordinator, bear sows in northeast Alabama are thriving and producing large litters. Wood was among a team of biologists and researchers who placed collars on a trio of bear cubs in DeKalb County near Mentone.
“It’s not uncommon to encounter three cubs on average in a den,” Wood said. “Those cubs are very healthy, look very pretty, and they’re surviving in that first year, which is the most critical period because they’re small, vulnerable to predators, and it is a lot of work to keep up with mom.”
The cubs in north Alabama have very good habitat,” Wood said. “They have canyons, caves and rock outcrops. Because of the canyons, they’re not running into people, houses or barriers. Even though we’re not seeing many sows’ dens in caves, most of the time they den in windrows after a tree cutting. It’s very thick. That seems to be their preference. It’s very removed from people as well. We’re seeing high cub survival in north Alabama,” Wood explained.
After about a year, the yearlings will disperse and a lot of the males travel into Georgia.
“They’re covering a very large range,” she said. “It’s a bigger picture than what you would think. The linkage between our bears in northeast Alabama and Georgia has very high potential because of the good habitat in that corridor.”
Wood said it’s important to be vigilant about not feeding the bears. “If you have garbage out or you’re feeding wildlife, you should remove that food source for about two weeks, and the bear will move along,” she explained. “Their activity is extremely food driven. They’re like little teenagers and get into trouble. Removing the food source is the key.”
Wood reminds that bears must be treated as wildlife and as if they are dangerous. “Typically, they’re not aggressive, they’re just looking for something to eat,” Wood said. “You don’t want it to imprint on your food source because it’s going to keep coming back. That’s when it becomes a problem, but it’s more of a human problem than a bear problem.”
Many people have adopted bear wise techniques for keeping bears at bay. “Some people have created latches and clip systems for garbage cans, some people use ratchet straps or bungee cords, and some people have started waiting until the day of pickup to bring their trash to the curb,” Leeper explained. “But keep in mind that while each of those techniques can be helpful, none are 100 percent effective at keeping bears out of people-occupied property, particularly if your neighbor doesn’t adhere to the same guidelines.”
An online reporting system for Alabama’s citizens can be found by going to www.outdooralabama.gov and searching for “Report a Black Bear Sighting.”
