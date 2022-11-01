Alabamians have until Nov. 3, 2022 to turn in absentee applications by hand to vote for the Nov. 8 General Election.
Some other important dates to keep in mind:
Nov. 3: Last day to turn in absentee applications by hand to Absentee Election Manager Todd Greeson at the Circuit Clerk’s office inside the DeKalb County Courthouse.
Nov. 7: Last day to return absentee ballots by hand to the Circuit Clerk’s office inside the DeKalb County Courthouse.
Nov. 8: Election Day
Many local offices were decided in the Primary earlier this year, but the local ballot does include races such as U.S. House District 4, and U.S. Senate.
