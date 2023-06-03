DeKalb Farmers Market opens Tuesday at VFW building

Fresh produce is in season, as the DeKalb County Farmers Market opens Tuesday, June 6, at the DeKalb County VFW building.
Market Board President Grady Dalton said the market will open at 3 p.m. each Tuesday and Friday, and remain open as long as participating growers have produce to sell.
Local growers have been feeding the people of DeKalb County for some 40 years through the Farmers Market.
Dalton said the market will open offering cabbage, squash, and cucumbers. “One guy has new green beans and red potatoes. We’ll have some green tomatoes for frying.”
Dalton said five or six growers will be participating. As more crops come in, growers will have additional types of produce available.
The market is certified for Alabama Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program coupons.
The farmers market will remain open through the summer, shutting down, Dalton said, around mid-October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.