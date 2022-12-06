Fire safety a concern of officials

While Christmas is a time of joy, the season can also turn tragic without safety precautions.
Fort Payne Fire Marshal Wade Gorham offers several seasonal tips to keep everyone safe this Yuletide.
"Be sure to keep live trees watered daily to prevent them from drying out and creating a fire hazard," he cautions. "Always keep Christmas trees at least three feet away from any heat sources at your home or business, such as heaters, fireplaces, and candles."
Obviously, at any time of the year candles must be extinguished before going out or going to sleep, but Gorham explains leaving trees and other lighted decorations unattended is also a hazard.
"Always turn off all tree lights before leaving home, as well as at bedtime," he advises.
Gorham offers the following additional tips for keeping your home and office safe this Christmas season:
• Do not use any decorative lights with worn electrical cords or any sign of damage.
• Follow the instructions for inside/outside use. Never install lights designed for inside use outside.
• Do not overload electrical circuits by plugging too many cords into the same outlet our power strip. Always read the manufacturers specs about how many strands of lights can be safely connected.
• After Christmas, don't keep a dry tree around. Dispose of it properly.
According to the American Red Cross, artificial trees should be flame resistant and have a seal from an approved testing laboratory. If the tree is metal, never use electric lights, as they can charge the tree and lead to electrocution.
After opening presents, be sure to monitor where all that ripped wrapping paper is going, and definitely don't dispose of it by throwing it in the fire place, warns Chuck Roydhouse, president of the Chimney Safety Institute of America.
"On Christmas morning, don't make the mistake of throwing the wrapping paper from the gifts in the fireplace," he says. "Wrapping paper creates way too much heat in the chimney, and if you have any combustibles in there, that heat will ignite it."
Gorham adds, "If you have a firepladce in your home or business, be sure to have the fireplace inspected and cleaned every year by a certified chimney professional," he says.
In general, colder weather leads to creative ways of staying warm, but Roydhouse advises to think twice before using your oven or stove as way to provide some extra heat to your home. "Ovens and stoves are not specifically set up for heating purposes, so it's unsafe to use them as such."
When it comes to space heaters and extension cords, the two should never meet, he explains.
"When you buy a space heater, it will come with a certain length of cord, and you never want to extend that by using an extension cord. When you extend the cord length, you overload the cord, and it gets hot. As a result, it can burn through a rug or the insulation and set something on fire, or create an electrical shock. And you never want to plug a space heater into any type of multi-socket power strip—you want to plug it directly into the wall."
Year round, be vigilant about checking smoke detectors monthly to make sure they are working properly, Gorham says.
"If you have any type of natural or LP gas appliances, be sure to install a carbon monoxide detector ion your home or business. Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless and tasteless gas which can be deadly. If a gas appliance is not operating correctly, it has the potential to produce carbon monoxide that can only be picked up by a detector."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.