Are you a new small business owner? Looking for guidance on legal obligations and structures? Confused about taxes and business owner responsibilities? Join Alabama Extension for Filing for Success, a free, four-part webinar series. Each session will go over different aspects of legally establishing a new small business in Alabama including selecting a business structure, filing an LLC, obtaining insurance, and filing taxes.
What to Expect
This series is perfect for both new and seasoned business owners who want to ensure they are compliant with all levels of city, state, and federal regulations. Participants can select which sessions to join, but it is suggested that people attending the entire series as the content will build upon each session.
Tune in on Thursday Evenings
When: Each Thursday, July 22 –August 12 at 5:30 p.m. CT
Where: The webinars are presented through Zoom, an online video presentation format.
Zoom Registration
Registration is required to attend this webinar series. The Zoom meeting number and link will be provided upon completion of the online registration. Visit www.aces.edu/go/FilingForSuccess to register.
New to Zoom? Visit the Zoom website to watch a video that will help you prepare to attend.
Schedule & Topics
• July 22 – Learn the basic concepts of becoming a formal business, including the types of business structures and the difference between city, state, and federal filings.
• July 29 – Learn the process by walking step-by-step through the name registration and LLC registration via the online filing system with the secretary of state.
• August 5 – Understand how to separate personal from business finances and the most common types of business insurances to consider.
• August 12 – See examples of different city sales taxes, how to set up an account with the Alabama Department of Revenue, and learn about the taxes to pay quarterly/annually.
More Information
Contact Haley Burns, an Alabama Extension community workforce, leadership, and economic development specialist, for more information about these webinars or other community resource development sessions.
Small Business Café offers online learning experiences for entrepreneurs and small business owners across the state to learn business skills, network, and grow their knowledge base.
