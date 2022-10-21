 A Geraldine woman has won the 23rd Annual Biscuit Bakeoff presented by Jack’s Family Restaurants.

Selected from seven regional employee finalists, Reilly Caroll of Jack’s in Geraldine was awarded the company championship from a panel of judges based on her biscuit’s height and diameter, pan color consistency and overall taste.

