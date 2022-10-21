A Geraldine woman has won the 23rd Annual Biscuit Bakeoff presented by Jack’s Family Restaurants.
Selected from seven regional employee finalists, Reilly Caroll of Jack’s in Geraldine was awarded the company championship from a panel of judges based on her biscuit’s height and diameter, pan color consistency and overall taste.
“I am honored to be this year’s Biscuit Bakeoff champion and to represent Jack’s with this award,” said Caroll, an employee of Jack’s since September.
“Our restaurant has some of the finest chefs and employees in the Southeast and I am honored to have been selected amidst the tough competition I was up against.”
The restaurant chain is headquartered in Birmingham and boasts more than 220 locations across Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Mississippi. The Bakeoff event was held in the Magic City.
The event – hosted by WBRC FOX-6 Anchor Jeh Jeh Pruitt – was judged by Jack’s COO Karen Kelly, Jack’s Chief People & OPS Strategy Officer Dana Taylor, WBRC Fox-6 Meteorologist Mickey Ferguson, The Next Round Sports Host Jim Dunaway, Comedian Matt Mitchell and Mark Plunkett, “Chef Jack.”
Along with the title of ‘Jack’s Biscuit Bakeoff Champion 2022,’ Caroll received a $1,000 prize.
“Nothing speaks to the soul of the South quite like a biscuit, and Jack’s is known for serving up some of the finest quality, handmade biscuits for our customers,” says Todd Bartmess, Jack’s CEO.
“Our Annual Biscuit Bakeoff is not only a way to honor the best biscuit makers from among our over 250 biscuit makers, but it truly connects Jack’s staff and the community with one menu item that all of us can agree on as being truly, authentically Southern.”
Jack’s Biscuit Bakeoff began in 1999 and has since maintained a four-round competition format: store level, area level, regional level and final round.
After first winning their store’s bakeoff competition, a total of 36 regional winners were then narrowed to the following seven finalists.“We are proud of all finalists and truly appreciate the ongoing excitement and participation from our employees each year,” added Bartmess. “We’ve built a special Jack’s network both in our stores and in our communities.”
