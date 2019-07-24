Two women were arrested Monday after leaving an infant in a locked vehicle.
Scottsboro Police Department officers responded to a call at Walmart, located in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway, in reference to an unattended child locked inside a vehicle. Officers arrived and observed the vehicle locked and not running. The child, an eight-month-old infant, was inside crying, officers said. The temperature was approximately 89 degrees at the time.
Officers gained access inside the vehicle by breaking a window. The child was treated by medical personnel on the scene and is reported to be in good condition.
Officers determined the child was left unattended in the vehicle approximately 15 minutes before officers arrived.
Angela Marie Dobbins, 46, and Anita Jean Dobbins, 18, both of Scottsboro, were arrested and charged with child endangerment.
