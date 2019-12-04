The Candy Cane Lane trees have arrived in the Alabama Walking Park and are being decorated by sponsors ahead of the city’s Christmas in the Park festivities tomorrow evening. Members of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department showed up to add their solar-powered Christmas lights and ornaments to their tree. Pictured are, from left, Clerk Melissa Wilkerson, Chief Clerk Melissa Mason, Clerk Nina Haney, Clerk Wendi Wright, and Clerk Andrea Woodall. The event is a fundraiser for the DeKalb County Public Library and will illuminate the park throughout the month of December.
Candy Cane Lane to be featured at Christmas in the Park
- Photos by Steven Stiefel
