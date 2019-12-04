Candy Cane Lane to be featured at Christmas in the Park
Buy Now
Steven_Stiefel

The Candy Cane Lane trees have arrived in the Alabama Walking Park and are being decorated by sponsors ahead of the city’s Christmas in the Park festivities tomorrow evening. Members of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department showed up to add their solar-powered Christmas lights and ornaments to their tree. Pictured are, from left, Clerk Melissa Wilkerson, Chief Clerk Melissa Mason, Clerk Nina Haney, Clerk Wendi Wright, and Clerk Andrea Woodall. The event is a fundraiser for the DeKalb County Public Library and will illuminate the park throughout the month of December.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.