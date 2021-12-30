Kuykendall announces bid for re-election to county seat

DeKalb County businessman Chris Kuykendall recently announced that he will seek re-election for the office of Commissioner, District Three on the DeKalb County Commission. He was first elected to the position in 2010.
Kuykendall graduated from Fort Payne High School and Auburn University. He was a Commissioned Officer in the United States Air Force serving over 16 years active and reserve and attained the rank of Captain.
Kuykendall has been in the Insurance business for over 50 years and has interests in the textile industry as well as agricultural and livestock operations. Early in his career he worked an Assistant County Supervisor with the Farmers Home Administration. He has a unique perspective of business from the viewpoint of an employee and as an employer as well. As a long-time entrepreneur, he understands how to manage people and resources and how to do so within one’s budget. He has used this experience and knowledge to ensure that the taxpayer’s monies are spent wisely and effectively.
Kuykendall and his wife, Sheila, have been married for over 50 years. They have four children, four grandchildren and give great-grandchildren.
In addition to being a Public Servant, Kuykendall has been actively involved in community functions and organizations. He was Chairman of the DeKalb County Hospital Association during the period of construction of what is now DeKalb Regional Medical Center; Chairman of the United Givers Fund and Board member for over 20 years; President of the Fort Payne Jaycees and Fort Payne Rotary Club as well as Chairman of the Fort Payne Depot Museum Board.
“I have been honored to have served the people of DeKalb County as a Commissioner for over a decade and much has been accomplished. Thanks to the joint efforts of our County Government Association, local Legislators, Business and Agriculture/Forestry Organizations an increase in fuel tax revenue has enabled most Counties to have nearly twice the resources they had only four years ago. You can readily see the improvements being made by the Rebuild Alabama funds on our roads and bridges. Nearly $1,000,000 will be spent on paving/re-surfacing roads in District Three in 2022.
For the past two years, we have all been living thru the most difficult Public Health crisis of our lifetimes. I cannot adequately express my gratitude to all those who are in critical positions ranging from maintenance employees to medical workers and first responders to educational instructors and many more occupations, for the dedication to their jobs under the most difficult and hazardous of conditions. May the good Lord bless you and your families for your service to your fellow man.
Thank you for the confidence you have placed in me over the years and I humbly ask for your continued support.”
The Republican primary election will be held on May 24, 2022.
