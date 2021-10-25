County Commission considers redistricting

At the Oct. 12 meeting of the DeKalb County Commission, board members discussed the upcoming redistricting of the county.
Since the population results from the 2020 Census were released, DeKalb County is now looking at altering its districts to better balance the numbers among the commissioners. Officials said these will be minor changes to only two districts.
After the recent results, the county’s population is as follows by district:
District 1 – 17,160
District 2 – 18,656
District 3 – 18, 610
District 4 – 17,182
“You can’t be more than 5% up or down from the average, and the average is 17,902 that you have to be at, so everyone is really close to that number,” County Administrator Matt Sharp said. “The two districts, Districts 1 and 4, are on the bottom side, but still above the minimum, and Districts 2 and 3 are toward the maximum side but not quite to it. Nevertheless, we can only make decisions one time after the Census.”
Sharp said the change will affect approximately 900 residents.
“Basically, the Fyffe City limits sits on the south side of District 4 as it goes up through County Road 356, so what we would do is go south of there,” he said.
The changes will have “virtually no effect on Districts 1 and 3.”
After the adjustments, District 2 will sit at 17,756 and District 4 at 18,882.
Sharp said a public hearing will be held at the next commission meeting prior to the approval of the changes.
The commission also:
• approved the following personnel changes for the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center:
– the retirement of Sherry Johnson as school resource officer.
– to hire Darren Davis as dispatch.
– hire Jimmy Dunn to a part time, as needed, all around position.
– approved the requests for two investigators to attend classes at the Alabama Fire College and an Internal Affairs and investigation class.
• approved to put the jail’s freezer repairs at DCSO up for bid. The project is estimated to cost between $40,000 and $50,000.
• approved to replace Ashley Rosson with Krista Richey in the DeKalb County Revenue Commissioner’s Office.
• agreed to send a damage claim to the county’s insurance company. Josh Cuzzort reported damage to his vehicle from gravel.
• adopted the Worker’s Comp Renewal and Resolution, which is renewed every three years with the Alabama Association of County Commissioners insurance.
• approved to move forward with the Energy Performance-Based Contracting Services. American Municipal Power (AMP) put in a request for proposals (RFP), which will consist of an engineering study of county buildings and determine how they can do things more energy efficiently, whether it pertains to lighting, heat or air conditioning, water, etc.
• appointed Dana Greeson to the DeKalb County Library Board to replace Paul Tumlin.
• approved the county’s Holiday Calendar.
The next meeting of the DeKalb County Commission at the Activities Building on Nov. 9, 2021 at 10 a.m.
