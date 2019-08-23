Third annual Labor Day festival approaches

The town of Sylvania is hosting its third annual Labor Day Festival on Sept. 2 at the Sylvania City Park.
Sylvania Town Clerk Lana Porter said among the food vendors for this year’s Labor Day festivities will be Big L BBQ, JAACE, Smokin BBQ and also various local individual food vendors.
“Waffle House will be there again this year,” she said.
Porter said there would also be a variety of additional vendors present including Kim’s Treasures, a Scentsy vendor and a vendor from Color Streak [nails].
“We are going to have a massage therapist there from Sunset Meadows Massage Therapy,” she said.
Musical performance for the day includes Hurricane Creek, Sylvania Baptist Praise Band, Willie Underwood and Family, Jordan’s Crossing, Tammy and Hannah Haynes and Point of Honor.
Porter said also joining the lineup is Barney Fife and Floyd the Barber impersonators.
In addition to the festivities, the Wheels of Time Cruisers will host a car show with proceeds to benefit The Wheel of Time Cruisers Cancer Prescription Fund at Ider Discount Drugs.
Darliene Carter, event chairperson, said this is the third annual Wheels of Time Cruiser at Sylvania. All cars, rat rods, trucks, and motorcycles are welcome
Registration donation is $20 and begins at 9 a.m. on the pavilion to the left of the Sylvania City Park, and the event is free to the public.
“The proceeds that we raise stay in our community,” she said. “[The money] is helping the people that you're passing on the street.”
Carter said at the Henagar [Potato Festival] show they had around 97 cars show up, and they are hoping for a turn out like that at Sylvania.
“The lake down there is an incredibly beautiful set up for a car show,” she said.
Trophies and awards are set to commence at 2 p.m. and will include the Top 30 trophies, awards, and Eagle Memory trophies and rat rod, motorcycle Best of Show and Mayor’s Choice Trophies.
Along with the car show, there will also be door prizes, 50/50 drawings and donation raffle giveaway with tickets being sold the day of the event.
The Ider Rescue Squad will also be present and will have ice cream for sale.
Carter said the Wheels of Time Cruisers will be selling raffle tickets for a swing donated by Arnold and Carolyn Bray of Henagar and clear-coated by Bud and Ginny Overdear. The 5-foot swing is made of solid Cedar and is equipped with two cup holders.
Carter said the winner of the swing will be announced the day of the show at Sylvania’s Labor Day Festival and you don’t have to be present to win.
Carter said tickets are $5 each, three for $10 or seven for $20.
To preorder swing raffle tickets, contact any member of the Wheels of Time Cruisers or message them on Facebook by the same name.
“We are looking for a good show this year,” Carter said.
The following is a tentative list of event line-up and times:
10:30 – Welcome
10:40 a.m. – Hurricane Creek / Duet
11:20 a.m. – Sylvania Baptist Praise Band
12 p.m. – Willie Underwood and Family
1 p.m. – Barney Fife and Floyd the Barber
1:30 p.m. – Jordan’s Crossing [Band]
2:15 – Tammy and Hannah Haynes / Duet
2:45 p.m. – Point of Honor / Southern gospel
For additional information and updates visit them on Facebook @townofsylvania.
Sylvania City Park is located on County Road 194 Sylvania, AL.
