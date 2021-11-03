Join the VFW & Auxiliary in the 4th Hustle for Heroes 5K. As in the previous races, all proceeds benefit The Patriots Memorial Park in Fort Payne.
The race begins and ends at the VFW Fairgrounds. It is an out and back course that goes around the Fairgrounds, along Williams Avenue, and the Alabama Walking Park.
Registration Fee: $25
Race Day Registration: $30 Registration will be available the day of the race from 7:00 – 7:30 a.m.
Cash prizes and a medal will be awarded to overall male and female winners.
Medals will be given to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place male and female winners in each age division: 12 & Under, 13-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70+
This year a Fun Run for children under 12 has been added to the event.
Registration Fee: $5
Registration Fee with t-shirt: $15
All participants will receive a medal.
Register online at: https://runsignup.com/Race/AL/FortPayne/HustleForHeroes
Register by October 21st to guarantee a t-shirt.
For more event details check out the event link
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.