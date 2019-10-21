Board hears results of county-wide program

Thursday, DeKalb County Board of Education members alongside Superintendent Jason Barnett and audience heard from Assistant Superintendent Brian Thomas regarding the Southern Regional Education Board-Literacy Design Collaborative implementation in the district.
According to Barnett, a group of instructional leaders belonging to a cohort group with Jacksonville State University has conducted a study on SREB-LDC implementation to determine whether it has been effective and has impacted instruction and student learning.
Thomas said the DeKalb County BOE initiated the process of getting a strategic plan together regarding their cohort group.
According to Thomas, one of the objectives or goals of the program was to “recruit, hire, grow, retain staff, teachers, and administrators who continually improve practices to meet student needs.” Within those objectives, he said an action was to offer professional development for teachers seeking higher degrees.
“So, the JSU cohort was an opportunity for the school system to bring these people together and the system to benefit from it,” said Thomas.
The cohort group includes approximately 32 members, including library media and counselors. Thomas said when they started going through the process, they looked for something that would impact the county.
He said they began by identifying a need and looked through schools that had similarities, including populations.
“For this particular study, Fyffe, Geraldine, Ider, Plainview, and Valley Head schools were where we pulled data from,” Thomas said.
He said that did not mean that other schools were not important, but they had to identify classrooms that were similar in their makeup to compare data.
“What we were going to compare was if the teacher had been trained in the LDC modules, and if the teacher had not, was there any difference,” said Thomas.
As there starting point, Thomas said they choose these because they knew the overall achievement did not meet the state's national standards of proficiency.
“The deficiency exists specifically in areas of reading among grades sixth and eighth,” he said.
Middle school grades were targeted for this research due to the lack of movement, challenge in reading areas, and according to Thomas, the consistent years of low reading scores that have impacted DeKalb County SAT scores.
Thomas said the three partnerships between DeKalb County Schools and SREB started in sixth through 12th grade, and they used the data from those years to analyze.
He said the bottom line was to identify if SREB was working and if it was doing what they wanted it to do, which is “what the study is all about.”
“The reason we targeted those sixth, seventh, and eighth-graders were because these are students who in 2015, 2016 and 2017 meet the proficiency line,” said Thomas.
According to Thomas, the highest percentage was 46 in 2015, which was less than 50 percent of the students meeting the bar.
The data showed consistently low scores, and that is what the group focused on improving.
Through the presentation, Thomas explained the percentages of scores from students from previous years and showed the lack of movement in areas of reading as well as the impact it had on the students later in life.
He said one of the most concerning was the SAT reading scores for eleventh graders.
“We had an up, but then we had a downward trend, needless to say, we have a need,” Thomas said.
While conducting their research, Thomas said there were some limitations they looked at that included: not every teacher has the same amount of experience, effectiveness, are the teachers buying into the program, and the students' abilities themselves are different.
“We did an extensive literature review on whether or not this was powerful, effective, and should it be effective,” he said.
In their findings, the cohort group came up with two solutions they believe would make a difference.
“We believe that LDC needs to be in all middle school grades,” said Thomas.
According to Thomas, they are currently in the third year of the program and are trying to get everyone on board versus the two previous years where the application was introduced to a select group.
The second solution, Thomas said, “we also believe that we should do the same for general science and social studies [not just reading].
“Why, because good literacy practices impact these subjects as much as any other,” he said.
Thomas said LDC classrooms vs. non-LDC classrooms for sixth, seventh, and eighth grade are performed in every case with as much as 13 percent in seventh grade.
“We believe the data is there to say LDC works and makes a difference” he said. The data proves that.”
According to Thomas, the group will be presenting their findings to the JSU cohort group in November.
He said their future plan is to evaluate more date at the end of the school year. He also praised the board for their recently hiring an LDC instructional coach.
“I am really excited to see what this data shows us down the road in the future,” said Thomas.
