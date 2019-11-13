Super Citizens of DeKalb

Schools throughout DeKalb County recently gathered to celebrate their completion of the ten-week Super Citizen Program and honor local heroes.
The students learned their essential role in America’s future, thanks to an immersive experience in civics, character, financial literacy, and social studies.
The students chose heroes who embodied the traits of amazing citizens and read essays from the stage before presenting honorees with authentic liberty replicas and liberty pins.
The following is the list of chosen honorees:
• Kole Richards, accepting the award in his honor was his father, Roger Richards
• Jimmy Womack
• Larry Tilley
• Sarah Wilcox and Paula Easter with Mentone Educational Resource Foundation
• Desiree Henderson
• Rivers, police service dog
• Tera and Lynn Fortenberry
• Jacob Malone
• Sandra Bryan
• Tammy Bradford
• The DeSoto Rescue Squad, award accepted by Gwen Stone
• Theda Wils with the Lookout Mountain Homemakers Club
• Pastor Darrel Haney
• Monica Godshell Dennis
• Geraldine Principal Jason Mayfield
• Waylon “Shane” Thomas
• LaRue Lankford
• Mahala Neely
• Nurse Deb Myers
• SR Officer Gary Bowen
• Jenifer Willoughby
• Rainsville Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt
• Barry Pickett
The Super Citizen Program was sponsored by: Alabama Bicentennial, Alabama Department of Education, AlaTrade Foods, Alfa, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, D&F Equipment Sales Inc, DeKalb County Commission, DeKalb County Community Alliance, Optimist Club, Regions Bank, ScreenTech, and United Givers Fund of DeKalb County Inc.
For additional information visit libertylearning.org.
