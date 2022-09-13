Quarry explains expansion of pit

Fort Payne Quarry

Part of the appeal of what brings tourists to Fort Payne is its scenery — the city sits at the foothills of Lookout Mountain. Readers asked The Times-Journal to look into what’s happened at the Fort Payne Quarry, an open pit surface mine located at 2200 Godfrey Avenue S.E. from which trucks haul away crushed, broken Limestone. The quarry has operated there since 1950, with Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC. in Birmingham running it since 2007.

Vulcan Vice President of Permitting & External Affairs Jimmy Fleming said Tuesday that the expansion of the exposed rock seen this summer is nothing that wasn’t already on the plan his company submitted to the state, there are no plans to go any higher and the timing is associated with local needs for construction material.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.