Quarry explains expansion of pit

Part of the appeal of what brings tourists to Fort Payne is its scenery — the city sits at the foothills of Lookout Mountain. Readers asked The Times-Journal to look into what’s happened at the Fort Payne Quarry, an open pit surface mine located at 2200 Godfrey Avenue S.E. from which trucks haul away crushed, broken Limestone. The quarry has operated there since 1950, with Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC. in Birmingham running it since 2007.
Vulcan Vice President of Permitting & External Affairs Jimmy Fleming said Tuesday that the expansion of the exposed rock seen this summer is nothing that wasn’t already on the plan his company submitted to the state, there are no plans to go any higher and the timing is associated with local needs for construction material.
“A lot of the aggregate material is going into Interstate 59,” Fleming said, referring to the major construction project over the past two years that was recently completed by Wiregrass Construction. That project involved digging up eight miles of degraded concrete highway and filling in compacted crushed aggregate base for a new foundation and smoother ride. Vulcan is a supplier and distributor of construction materials. It extracts materials for use as construction aggregates, including crushed stone, for use in building bridges, parking lots, roads, airport runways, houses, apartments, schools, commercial buildings and more.
Fleming explained that the Fort Payne Quarry serves an important role in the highway reconstruction project.
“If you moved this quarry 20 miles outside of town, it would double your cost because then transportation becomes a major expense,” Fleming explained. “Our products are vital to a growing community to source its own materials for use in just about any kind of construction, including libraries, hospitals and school buildings, which are all heavy users of our materials. The average home gets about 400 tons of it, including the mortar between bricks and aggregate on rooftop shingles.”
It hasn’t been an issue of Vulcan expanding to new areas of the mountain as much as needing to widen the angle from which crews on-site can dig downward to extract more materials.
“As we expand the pit, the boundaries continue to go down into the pit. You have to have roads to get down and at some point, widen it out. The side of that hill is adjacent to the pit already, so we just extended it out enough to be able to execute our mine plan that’s been in place for a number of years. Our operations will not affect any roads or properties. Our plan was reviewed by geologists, engineers and our safety and health team.”
Addressing concerns shared by citizens, Fleming said Vulcan did review the city’s slope and land use ordinance passed in 2017 to address future development on the side of Lookout Mountain and in extreme slope areas. It addressed the detrimental effects of timber clear-cutting and groundwater drainage on adjoining properties and the potential negative impacts on the natural beauty of the city.
“We were aware of the timber harvesting ordinance, and the way we read it, we determined it was not applicable in this instance,” Fleming said. “The quarry exists in an area specifically dedicated to this use since 1950. The city’s building inspector came out and gave us the same opinion, so we think we are in good shape there. We are really, really good at what we do. If we have done a poor job at anything, it’s probably communicating what’s happening to the public. But we are happy to answer anyone’s questions.”
Above the exposed rocks, one can see where Vulcan has seeded grass, which is typically used to improve the stability of slopes after supporting root structures from cleared foliage are removed. To be clear, County Road 89, aka Dogtown Road SE, isn’t in close proximity to the brow just above the quarry, so it should NOT be at risk of collapse like the mountainside roadways that have periodically washed away after heavy rains, such as in April 2021 when Alabama Highway 117 destabilized and re-opened after two months of emergency repairs. Such incidents include heavy trucks hauling cargo putting weight on weakened slopes, which is not a factor above the quarry.
In 2009, Vulcan’s Fort Payne operations won the Small Alabama Manufacturer of the Year award presented by the Business Council of Alabama and the Alabama Technology Network in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama and the National Association of Manufacturers. In a 2009 article, spokesperson Mike Kirkland said Vulcan took over the struggling Fort Payne operation in May 2007 and transformed it into a leading corporate citizen in Fort Payne and the DeKalb County area.
The Federal Mine Safety and Health Act requires the United States Mine Safety and Health Administration to inspect all mines yearly to ensure regulatory compliance. An inspection of the quarry’s inspection history shows a few minor citations over several years, which Fleming said the company takes very seriously.
“We are very proud of our health and safety record,” he said.
