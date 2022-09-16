4th Annual Boys in the Band Show Dec. 16

A fourth annual Boys in the Band Alabama Tribute show is planned December 16 at the DeKalb Theatre.
Presale tickets became available to purchase on Friday.
“This year will be a bit different from prior years,” the band announced on their website. “Traditionally, this event has been a fundraiser for the SAM Foundation, but our 2022 event is just a wide open jam with all seats available for purchase. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Alabama June Jam Fund.”
Members of the band are John Michael Weatherly performing lead vocals as Randy Owen, Matty Croxton on bass and providing vocals as Teddy Gentry, Justin Walden on lead guitar, fiddle and providing vocals as Jeff Cook, Braxton Harris on drums, Daniel Barker on keyboards and Craig Jacoway contributing on guitar and as IEM Engineer. The role of Cook was previously played by Marcus Mullins before his death.
In the high energy show, they sing many of the hits by three cousins from Fort Payne who revolutionized country music and sold 73 million albums with 21 straight #1 singles.
The guys have been very busy taking the show on the road, including performances at the Bowery beachside bar in South Carolina where Alabama performed 50 years ago before they became world famous superstars.
They took the show on the road at the Amish County Theater, Maumee Indoor Theater, City Winery in Nashville, St. Croix Casinos in Wisconsin, the Barnstormers Event Center and Buckley Vineyards in Georgia, and Xtreme Resort in Oklahoma.
They also have upcoming performances planned Sept. 18 at Cedar Creek Winery in Martinsville, Ind., the Broken Wheel Festival in Nolensville, Tenn., on Oct. 1, and the Buckley Vineyards in Ellijay, Ga., on Oct. 22, as well as shows in Iowa and Myrtle Beach next April and July.
To learn more, visit https://www.boysintheband.net/.
