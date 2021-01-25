More than 600 students were awarded degrees at Jacksonville State University’s Fall 2020 commencement on Dec. 11-12, including the following local students:
• Shayna Andrews of Fort Payne, BSW in Social Work
• Jared Blackwell of Collinsville, BS in Applied Electronic Engineering
• Camella Blalock of Crossville, BSE in Early Childhood Elementary Ed
• Chase Brisendine of Fort Payne, MS in Instructional Technology
• Jesse Chandler of Fyffe, MSE in Physical Education
• Avery Collins of Fyffe, BSE in Early Childhood Elementary Ed
• Baylee Cox of Fort Payne, BSE in Early Childhood Elementary Ed
• Paxton Crow of Fort Payne, BSE in Early Childhood Elementary Ed
• Madison Cryar of Fort Payne, BS in Family and Consumer Sciences
• Jessica Cushen of Rainsville, BA in English
• Katelyn Edmonds of Rainsville, BSE in Early Childhood Elementary Ed
• Miriam Elorza of Sylvania, BSE in Early Childhood Elementary Ed
• Samuel Evans of Fort Payne, BS in Accounting
• Jessica Garmany of Fort Payne, BSW in Social Work
• Tristan Hairston of Rainsville, BS in Management
• Lindsay Higdon of Henagar, BSE in Early Childhood Elementary Ed
• Forrest Hood of Crossville, BS in Computer Information Systems
• Emma Hulsey of Henagar, BSE in Early Childhood Elementary Ed
• Tyler Mashburn of Fort Payne, BS in Applied Manufacturing Engineer
• Kelly Nichols of Fort Payne, BS in Family and Consumer Sciences
• Francisca Pascual of Rainsville, BS in Management
• Stephene Pennington of Fort Payne, BS in Exercise Science/Wellness
• Bailey Pointer of Crossville, BA in Integrated Studies
• Jennifer Sweeting of Henagar, BSE in Early Childhood Elementary Ed
• Nicholas Traffanstedt of Collinsville, BSE in Health & Physical Education
• Joshua Wallace of Crossville, EDS in Instructional Leadership
• George Westmoreland of Rainsville, BS in Finance
• Amanda Whitley of Fyffe, BSW in Social Work
• Cody Willingham of Rainsville, MSE in Physical Education
• Alex Woods of Fort Payne, BS in Finance
• David Wooten of Henagar, BA in Music
• Joycelyn Wooten of Fort Payne, BS in Accounting
