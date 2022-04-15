County hears about road drainage issues

The DeKalb County Commission on Tuesday heard from DeKalb County Road Department Superintendent Tom Broyles and County Engineer Ben Luther on various road-related matters.
Broyles said despite the rain, crews continue working on County Road 835 Project.
"This morning, we have started building the drainage plane at the very lowest part of the area," he said. "That's going to take a while to complete, but once that part is done, the rest of it should fall together a lot quicker than what it has been."
Broyles said all four patch trucks are being sent out daily and crews are making good progress working on roads that are going to be resurfaced this summer.
A discussion was held regarding the possible purchase of property to house District II.
"One thing that I wanted to do and we've been in the process of doing for the last several years is to have a piece of property for all four of our district groups to meet, where they will have room to park their extra equipment, vehicles, and stockpiles of materials, especially for emergencies," said Broyles.
A property has been located near the Gilbert Crossroads featuring an existing shop building with a septic tank already available on the property.
"The place where the crew currently meets has zero room and no room to expand," said Broyles. "I would like to look at purchasing this piece of property, setting it up for the District II crew to have a shop and a place to meet," said Broyles."
District III Commissioner Chris Kuykendall said people don't realize how big DeKalb County is and crews spend a great amount of time coming back and forth to Fort Payne to pick up materials.
Broyles said although the district lines may shift from time to time, District II is a huge district with a lot of road mileage.
"My hope is that later on, we can also have an asphalt storage tank for this location also," he said. "It's a pretty good central location in the district and would be real quick for the crew to come back with a patch truck rather than going to Collinsville, Henagar or Fort Payne."
The commission granted Broyles and District II Commissioner Terry Harris to gather details and provide a future report.
Commission accepted County Road 24 Bridge Emergency Declaration presented by Luther regarding drainage issues on the bridge located on the westside between Crossville and Painter.
"The current bridge was built in the early to mid-60s and was constructed over the top of an old bridge that had a very high masonry back wall," he said. "Over time it has developed some drainage issues, not only from the top but from the creek as well and it's causing deterioration of the back wall."
Luther said if they lose the above meant they will more than likely lose the bridge as well, saying the issues need to be addressed before it becomes a bigger problem.
"It's causing the approach roadway to settle, becoming a hazard at the roadway as well," he said. "We believe we can stabilize this and keep it from continuing to move."
On Tuesday, the commission also took the opportunity to recognize six Eagle Scouts, presenting them with a resolution.
The resolutions recognized the Eagle Scouts for their attainment of high honor by young citizens, who demonstrate strong leadership abilities and have exhibited a strong sense of duty, honor and patriotism, making them a clear example of the best qualities of American youth.
Scout Master Irby Don Brown of the Tenbroeck Chapter of The Boy Scouts of America and leader of the six was praised for all his hard work and dedication to shaping the lives of scouts over his many years of service.
The commission also:
• approved the purchase of three, 930M wheel loaders to replace a 1985 and 1993 models currently in use at the cost of $231,411 and (2) at $221,749.
• approved hiring Jonathan Stiefel on temporary bases at the road department and transferring him to full-time status after acquiring his CDL learner's permit.
• accepted Lambert Incorporated proposal of $41,380 for the two Pipe Liner Proposal installations in District II and III, one on County Road 52 and another on County Road 89 in the Dogtown area.
• accepted the resignation of Kathy Hamilton from dispatch and approved to replace her with Danielle Hamilton full-time.
• approved the following hires for the DeKalb County Detention Center; Candice B., Daven Harris, Taylor McBrider and William Watson.
•approved reappointing Paul Bryant, current Adamsburg Fire Department board chairman, for a second term ending Mar. 1, 2027.
• approved appointing Jason Cyrus to execute the remainder of David Evett's term ending Mar. 1, 2025.
• approved appointing Chip Kirby to the EDA Board.
• approved travel training requests from Leslie Ledbetter, director of the DeKalb County Animal Adoption Center, to attend the Southern Veterinary Conference in Aug.
The DeKalb County Commission’s next meeting is on May 10, 2022, at the Activities Building 8 at 10 a.m.
