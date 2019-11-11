Candidates named for 2020 elections

The slate for the March 3rd Primary elections is taking shape. Qualifying ended Friday in Alabama.
DeKalb County Republican Chairman David Gulledge said incumbent Jason Barnett qualified for DeKalb County Superintendent of Education. Barnett has no GOP Primary challenger and no Democrats qualified to run for the job.
In fact, only one local candidate qualified as a Democrat in this election cycle: DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson, according to Mary McGuire Smith, chairperson of the DeKalb County Democrat Executive Committee. Wilson first won the office in 1992 and said Monday that the coroner “doesn’t get involved in politics. I just do my job.” No one qualified as a Republican for the coroner position.
Incumbent DeKalb County District Judge Steve Whitmire, who has previously run as a Democrat, qualified with the state GOP to switch parties in this election, Gulledge said. Teresa Darwin Phillips also qualified for the position.
The sole Democrat on the DeKalb County Board of Education, District Two Board Member Mark Richards, did not qualify to run again, but Republican Chris Andrews did. Randy Peppers is unopposed in running for re-election as a Republican in District One.
With Whitmire changing parties and Richards deciding not to run again, DeKalb County becomes solidly Republican. Gulledge said he was happy with the interest expressed by the candidates on the GOP side.
Competing in the Republican Primary for DeKalb County Commission District One will be the incumbent, Shane Wootten, and challenger Joseph Lee, Gulledge said. District Two Commissioner Scott Westbrook is seeking re-election with Terry Harris also qualifying as a Republican.
Revenue Commissioner Tyler Wilks is running unopposed in the Republican Primary.
Only Republicans qualified for the four county constable positions, with District One left vacant, according to Gulledge. William Lee qualified for District Two. In District Three, incumbent Jimmy Carter faces opposition from Michael Twilley. And three candidates qualified to run for the District Four Constable spot: Billy Whitt, Mark Huber, and Jeff Keener.
Primary elections will be held on March 3, 2020, with run-offs March 31, if needed. The General election is held on November 3, 2020.
Statewide, former US Attorney Jeff Sessions is one of eight Republicans vying to take on Democratic U.S. Sen. Doug Jones next November. Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore is running again, along with U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne, former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville, State Rep. Arnold Mooney, Dothan business owner Ruth Page Nelson, and Secretary of State John Merrill.
Sessions left the Senate to become President Donald Trump’s Attorney General, and Jones defeated Moore in a special election in 2017. Jones will have no challenger in the Democratic primary.
Robert Aderholt has qualified for U.S. Representative in the Fourth Congressional District, which includes all of DeKalb County, as well as Marshall and Etowah Counties and portions of Jackson and Cherokee counties. He has held the seat since 1997, when he succeeded Tom Bevill. Qualifying to run against him in November is Democrat Rick Neighbors, who did not have a Primary challenger listed.
Donald J. Trump qualified in Alabama to seek re-election. GOP Primary challengers are Bill Weld and Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente. The list of Democrats qualifying in Alabama to compete for their party’s presidential nomination includes Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Michael R. Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Steve Bullock, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Joe Sestak, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, and Andrew Yang.
Qualifying as Republicans for the Alabama Supreme Court Place 1 were Greg Shaw, Bryan Taylor, and Cam Ward. Qualifying for Place 2 for the GOP was Brad Mendheim. No information was available on Democrats who may have qualified.
Qualifying as Republicans for the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals in Place 1 was William C. “Bill” Thompson. Qualifying in Place 2 were Phillip Bahakel and Matt Fridy. No information was available on Democrats who may have qualified.
Republicans qualifying for Place 1 on the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals were Melvin Hasting and Mary Windom. Qualifying for Place 2 were Jill Ganus, Beth Kellum, and Will Smith. No information was available on Democrats who may have qualified.
Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh will take on Robin Litaker in the GOP Primary for Public Service Commission president. Democrats Laura Casey and Robert L. Mardis, III, will compete in March for this position.
DeKalb County is located with State Board of Education Districts 6 and 8, neither of which are being voted on in 2020. Qualifying for Circuit Court Judges did not include the area serving DeKalb County.
To see the complete list of Republicans qualifying for statewide and district offices, visit https://algop.org/qualified-candidates/.
To see the complete list of Democrats qualifying for statewide and district offices, visit http://aldemocrats.org/blog/qualified_candidates_for_march_3_2020_primary.
