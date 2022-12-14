Harcrow elected to Retirement System governing board

DeKalb County Commission President Ricky Harcrow is taking on a new role as a member of the Alabama’s Employees’ Retirement System governing Board.
The Employees’ Retirement Board of Control is composed of 15 members who are elected, appointed, or hold office ex officio. The members of the Board are the trustees of the retirement funds and are responsible for the management and administration of the retirement system. Also present on the board is Gov. Kay Ivey, the ex-officio and chair, as well as State Treasurer Young Boozer, State Finance Director Bill Poole and State Personnel Director Jackie B. Graham.
“My colleagues over the state have given me a great opportunity and also a great responsibility,” Harcrow said in a statement on Wednesday. “I don’t know if very many realize what territory our Retirement System covers and the things that affect it. For instance: the war in Ukraine, the global pandemic and energy costs. The aftermath of these things includes the unfortunate side effect of inflation. So we come to the process of developing a strategy that is best suited to navigate through these uncertain times. We have the best people in the business looking every day to keep our system the best it can be. I look forward to being a part of the process and again I am indebted to and must thank those who gave me, a country boy from DeKalb County, an opportunity to serve so many.”
The ERS Election Committee met on July 19 and certified the election results with Harcrow chosen for the new active county employee position. His four-year term started on October 1.
He will serve as one of the safe keepers of the pensions for thousands of Alabamians and do everything possible to help members prepare for and enjoy a successful retirement.
Harcrow won re-election as commission president last month, extending his run as the longest serving commissioner in the history of DeKalb County.
He served three terms as a district commissioner before being elected to four terms as President of the commission. He is also one of the longest serving commissioners in the state. He has served as president of the Alabama County Commission Association, Board of Directors of the National Association of Counties, National Board of Directors Rural Action Caucus, Mayor and City Councilman.
Harcrow is the son of Jack and Zelma Tumlin Harcrow, grew up in Rainsville and attended Plainview High School, Northeast State Community College and Jacksonville State University. He has been a minister of the Primitive Baptist Church for 52 years and still has pastoral care of those same churches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.