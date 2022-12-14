Harcrow elected to Retirement System governing board

DeKalb County Commission President Ricky Harcrow has started a six-year term as a member of the Alabama’s Employees’ Retirement System governing Board, responsible for the management and administration of the retirement system.

 File Photo

DeKalb County Commission President Ricky Harcrow is taking on a new role as a member of the Alabama’s Employees’ Retirement System governing Board.

The Employees’ Retirement Board of Control is composed of 15 members who are elected, appointed, or hold office ex officio. The members of the Board are the trustees of the retirement funds and are responsible for the management and administration of the retirement system. Also present on the board is Gov. Kay Ivey, the ex-officio and chair, as well as State Treasurer Young Boozer, State Finance Director Bill Poole and State Personnel Director Jackie B. Graham.

