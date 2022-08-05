Local dermatologist helps community

Originally from Anniston, Al Michael Digby has an interesting education and job background. Having graduated from Jacksonville State University in 2004 and receiving a medical degree from Uniformed Services of Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland.
After his internship as a flight surgeon at Fort Rucker in Enterprise, Al Digby went on to complete a Dermatology residency at the San Antonio Military Medical Center. Digby is also a board certified fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology.
“I didn’t really plan on going into dermatology, I wanted to be able to serve my patients with a combination of medicine and procedure to not only help patients but also the community. I didn’t think that would lead me to dermatology but as I worked in medicine I found out dermatology has a way to help patients in a medical and procedural fashion so it’s not just prescribing medications or performing surgery it’s a mixture of both which is really nice,” Digby said.
Digby shares a practice with his wife and business partner Cassandra Digby. The pair own and operate Renew Dermatology LLC in Fort Payne, Alabama.
Renew Dermatology offers treatment to the people of Fort Payne and surrounding areas which would regularly have to occur in Birmingham or other larger cities.
Those who work at Renew Dermatology are trained to identify anything that might just not look right.
“One thing I think is important is we are here and if someone has something they find concerning we have several folks here working with me that are trained to identify these things and prevent them. If something is found we can find a way to help surgically, but now there are ways to help that don’t involve surgery. Like superficial radiation therapy where patients don’t have to be numbed up, they don’t have to be cut, and we can just take care of whatever the problem is in a non-surgical way. So there are treatment options that were not previously available and now patients don’t even have to leave Fort Payne to get it done, we can take care of you right here,” Digby said.
During the last week of June Gov. Ivey declared that week for Skin Cancer Awareness. Digby explains the importance of skin cancer awareness and the signs and symptoms to watch.
“A lot of times people only look for melanoma which are brown and black lesions. But really anything new and changing should alert the patient that something is going on, a lot of times these non-melanoma skin cancers and some melanoma are just red. So red spots can bring just as much concern as brown or black spots,” Digby said.
If you find anything new on your skin be sure to have it checked out.
“So really if something is new, new symptoms: itching, bleeding, just a new place that wasn’t there previously that needs to be addressed. Oftentimes those are the scary ones,” Digby said.
There are ways to help prevent skin lesions and melanoma. Some of these ways are avoiding excessive sun, wearing sunscreen, avoiding tanning beds, and possibly even wearing protective clothing.
“Avoid excessive sun and that means not just with sunscreen, which is really important and it’s good to use a broad spectrum of UV protection,” Digby said.
Digby explained how tanning beds are highly associated with skin cancer. He also stated how patients who use tanning beds sometimes have skin cancer in body regions where skin cancer is rarely seen. Tanning beds deliver more carcinogenic UV radiation than the sun because of the way the rays are concentrated on the skin.
Digby also went on to explain how a lot of skin damage occurs during teenage years and into the late twenties. But the issue with this is the fact that the damage that happens during this time doesn’t show until later in life.
“A lot of the damage is done in our teens and 20’s and we don’t see the immediate effects of it other than a sunburn. But the skin has a very good memory of it and as time goes on and other factors are added it the defense mechanisms are overwhelmed and cancer results,” Digby said.
So, although summer might be over this doesn’t mean you can put away the sunscreen! Be sure to reapply sunscreen every 20 minutes if you are swimming or exercising, stay out of the tanning bed and if you can, try to limit your time in the midday sun.
