New pavilion coming for farmer’s market vendors in Henagar

At Monday night’s regular council meeting, the Henagar City Council approved surveying the recently-purchased city property on Elliot Drive. Henagar will erect a pavilion on city property across from the Henagar City Park for Farmer’s Market vendors.
Phillips Engineering submitted an estimate for widening Bellview Road, adding a turning lane for $256,134.84. The city will submit this estimate to the state in hopes of obtaining a grant for matching funds.
Phillips Engineering has also submitted an estimate for pouring the foundation for the new fire department building.
The council also listened to concerned citizen Jimmy Spears voice a complaint about a local automotive business.
“The repairs that I was charged for never happened,” Spears claimed. “I talked to the chief about it, and he was very helpful, and he suggested I go to another automotive place and have it checked out, which that did happen, and it was verified there that the repairs did not happen. There were also suspicious charges to my credit card.”
Spears said the district attorney suggested he take the case to civil court.
“It’s not about the money, the money is gone, but the next person that goes there, this is what they are facing. I’m very angry at the DA because I am not the only one this is happening to,” said Spears.
“I hoped that the DA would ask the investigator to look into seeing if this was happening to more people in Henagar. I have dealt with this type of behavior before, and it’s very normal for them to stay right under the law,” Spears said.
“To make a long story short, you’re the only recourse we have because this will get bounced back to civil court, and the charges will either be dropped or the fine never paid. I’d like to thank you for taking the time to hear me.”
Mayor Lee Davis suggested before the next council meeting for the chief to look into how many complaints have been filed against the business and said he would go further with it.
In other business, the council:
• approved the minutes from March 1 work session.
• approved the minutes from March 1 council meeting.
• approved a motion by Jeff McCurdy to reappoint Misty Gilbert to a four-year term on the Park Board and reappoint Derek Whisenant to a four-year term on the Industrial Development Board.
• approved a motion to appoint Anna Davis to a four-year term on the library board. Erica Shavers has resigned from the Library Board.
• reported the movie projector and screen had been ordered. The City hopes to show several movies this year.
• Jeff Crump reported the fire department had one of their trucks repaired.
• Tony Keith reported the park board would like to bring a volleyball net back to the park.
• voted to sponsor the Jackson County Shriner’s Club in the amount of $50
The city council meets every first and third Monday at 6:00 p.m. unless otherwise notified.
