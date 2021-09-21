Fair begins Monday: Aeriel troupe to join this year's new events

Whether it’s the smell of funnel cakes in the air or the adrenaline from the many rides you’ve been missing, don't worry, the 67th Annual V.F.W. Agricultural Fair kicks off Monday, Sept. 27.
The VFW Committee member and Post 3128 Commander Eric Dudash said this year, fair-goers are in for a treat with The High Flying Pages Thrill Show, featuring America’s premier aerial troupe taking to the sky on the Flying Trapeze.
The High Flying Pages will present two shows nightly, carrying on a family tradition that expands generations as they fly through the air.
Opening night is sponsored by Twin City Used Cars. Admission and all rides are free from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday is also “DeKalb County Officials Night.”
V.F.W. President and Fair Manager Charles Stephens announced last week that due to the limited functions and changes brought on by COVID-19 and its variants, they would not be printing passes for children, teachers and support workers this year.
However, he said that doesn’t mean they cannot get in free on Saturday, Oct. 2, during “Kid’s Day” from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m.
“All children will be admitted free during the Kid’s Day hours,” said Stephens. “Teachers and support workers will be admitted free during this time as long as they have identification to show at the gate.”
Dudash said the V.F.W. Concession Stand will be open this year, featuring their famous cornbread and beans. Proceeds from sales benefit the DeKalb County V.F.W. Post 3128.
Gates open at 5 p.m., admission is $4 and children under six years of age get in free. Fairground parking is $3.
The following is the 2021 fair week schedule:
Monday, Sept. 27
• Midway: Tickets only from 5 p.m. until close
• Lamb Show starts at 6 p.m.
• Entertainment begins at 7 p.m. featuring Autism Sings with Reid Soria
Tuesday, Sept. 28
• “$25 Ride-A-Thon” pay one price and ride from 5 p.m. until closing (exception: Alter Ego and Nemesis)
• “WQSB Night” sponsoring country music
• Entertainment begins at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
• “$2 Dollar Night” all rides $2.00, no exceptions
• “Vietnam Veteran’s Night” - free admission with proof of service
• Entertainment begins at 6 p.m. featuring “Southern Gospel Night” presented by ReJeena Leeth and New Grace, The Hindmans, Christianaires, Nate Fortner and Amy Harris
Thursday, Sept. 30
• “2 Armband for $25” from Midway only, armbands are sold as a set, both parties must be present and cannot be sold separately
• Entertainment begins at 6 p.m. featuring the Young Musicians of DeKalb County presented by Chris Roberts School of Music
Friday, Oct. 1
• Tickets $1.25 each or 22 for $25 from 5 p.m. till close
• Horse and Mule Show begins at 6 p.m.
• Entertainment begins at 6 p.m. - The Pickin’ Post presents Crossroads - country music
Saturday, Oct. 2
• “$20.00 Armband”
• Kids and Teachers Day - from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. kids and teachers admitted free with ID, children under six admitted free when attended by an adult
• 4-H Chick Chain at 10 a.m.
• Fun Time - regular Price Gate admission from Midway from 3 p.m. till closing
• Entertainment begins at 5:30 p.m. with the 31st Annual Gospel Signing featuring The Sharps and special guest Brian Free & Assurance
• Open Beef Show at 6:30 p.m.
• Tickets $1.25 each or 22 for $25
Stephens said they would be honoring regulations aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19.
“The fair committee would like to thank you, our patrons, for your understanding and loyal commitment to the DeKalb County V.F.W. Agricultural Fair during these unprecedented times,” said Stephens. “We hope you and your family will join us at the 66th annual DeKalb County Fair.”
For additional information, visit www.dekalbcountyvfwfair.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.