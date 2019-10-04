The DeKalb County Transportation and Council on Aging held its annual Community Health Fair Wednesday.
Director of DeKalb County Transportation and Council on Aging Emily McCamy said they are “very excited with how well our Health Fair went this year.”
This year's health fair took place at Minvale Baptist Church Life Center and was combined with their annual fall festival.
“We had over 300 people in attendance,” McCamy said.
The free event was geared toward DeKalb County residents ages 60 and older.
McCamy said they were able to meet their three goals for this year's event, which included: having vendors that people want and need to know about, provide an opportunity for the vendors to learn about other programs that will help their clients and to have a special event for the seniors in the community.
She said providing “fun, fellowship and a great meal” for the seniors was another one of their accomplished goals.
According to McCamy, they were “so blessed to have such great” sponsors and volunteer this year.
“Without them, none of this would have been possible,” she said.
McCamy said the staff and volunteers at the Minvale Life Center made them all feel welcome in their facility.
Among the activities and festivities for the evening, there was a costume contest for all the seniors. There was a variety of creative costumes seen throughout the health fair, including some scarecrows, queen of hearts, and a hunter.
Event corporate sponsors were Cigna/HealthSpring and the Times-Journal.
McCamy said lunch for the seniors was provided by the Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments ( TARCOG).
“Our vendors provided wonderful door prizes, and Kilgore Express Pharmacy provided bottles of water for all the vendors and attendees,” said McCamy.
Among some of the vendors, providing serves there was Walgreens providing flu shots, vision screenings by Lions Club, cholesterol and blood sugar checks by ABC Hospice, and the Yellow Dot Program by DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
According to McCamy, they are already making plans for next year’s health fair, including using a larger venue with more parking.
For daily updates or information, visit the DeKalb County Transportation and Council on Aging on Facebook at DeKalbCoA or their website at www.dekalbcountyal.us/council-on-aging.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.