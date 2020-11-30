School board implements county-wide sanitation plan

DeKalb County Superintendent Jason Barnett announced county-wide sanitation initiatives taking place during the upcoming remote learning week.
“I have sent out a sanitation schedule to all our school administrators. During our remote learning week, we will have teams that will be coming in and sanitizing every square foot of every school,” said Barnett.
The goal he said is to make sure that when students return from the holiday, they will be returning to a sanitized environment.
“We have one crew coming in to do all the hallways, classrooms and offices and another crew that's coming in just to do the bathrooms and give them a real deep clean,” Barnett said.
He also reminded the audience that students begin remote learning from Nov. 30 through Dec. 4.
“We made a lot of decisions on that and that information has been sent out,” he said.
He said there has been a lot of talk of families not getting together for the holidays or limiting gatherings.
While he understands the concerns people have, Barnett said he also understands families will get together and enjoy each other's company during the holiday.
“I want to do that with my family as safe as we can. We are going to make some adjustments to keep everyone as safe as we can,” he said.
Barnett said the board knows and understands people will get together for the holidays and will want to go holiday shopping, so their concern is people returning without knowing that they have the virus.
“I received the virus from somebody who didn’t know and I didn’t know it at the time, but I am glad they notified me soon,” he said. “I am doing very well but we don’t want people coming back to our schools and unknowingly transmit the virus if we can prevent it.”
During Thursday night's meeting, Barnett and the board also took the opportunity to praise all teachers for their hard work and dedication to provide students with the education they need.
“Governor Kay Ivey through a proclamation named Nov. 16 through Nov. 20, Teacher Appreciation Week throughout Alabama for the tremendous work being done in our schools to educate kids,” he said.
Barnett expressed his thanks to the educators for their continued efforts and hard work.
“I appreciate all the teachers not only during appreciation week but all the time,” said board member Carol Hiett. “ It’s been an extremely hard year and they have worked hard.”
The board also:
• approved the school’s financial statements/general fund bank reconciliation and local school fund balance, bill and accounts
• approved the certified placement (All placements are made pending a background review meeting suitability criteria and negative, pre-employment drug screen and appropriate certification): Avery Collins - itinerant EL teacher - Collinsville High School (2020-245) and James Stack - band director (Leave only from 12/1/20-5/27/21) - Plainview High School (2020-248)
• approved the support placement of Alex Carpenter - assistant custodian (9-month/4-hour) - Valley Head High School (2020-254)
• approved the following contracts: Samantha Flaherty - teacher - 21st Century Crossville, Haley Harbor - teacher - 21st Century Crossville, Tara Pickers - teacher - 21st Century Crossville, Laura Smith - teacher - 21st Century Crossville, April Hill - COVID sanitation - ESSER, Lorilyn Owen - COVID sanitation - ESSER and Tammy Richards - bus sanitizing - ESSER
• board members approved the following:
• Oath of Office for newly elected members and board officers' election to be held
• Recognized Ider’s seventh-grader Makinley Traylor, who competed in the AHSAA Class 1A-2A girls cross country state championship race in Oakville on Nov. 14 and placed first. “It’s quite an accomplishment and I really want to congratulate her,” said Barnett. “That's Mr. Elliott's granddaughter and I know he is a proud grandfather.”
• board members reappointed Robert Elliott as vice-chairman and Randy Peppers as chairman of DeKalb County Board of Education.
During the meeting, chairman Randy Peppers and newcomer Chris Andrews took the oath of office and all school board members signed and agreed to the Affirmation of School Board Members document.
The DeKalb County Board of Education also held a brief meeting Friday afternoon to accept the resignation of Sidney Gillilan, a teacher at Geraldine High School, effective 12/31/2020.
The next meeting will be held on Jan. 7, 2021, with a regular meeting at 5 p.m. and the work session at 4:30 p.m. in the Facilities Building meeting room.
