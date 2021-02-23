What is a private applicator?
A Private Applicator uses or supervises the use of any restricted use pesticide for producing any agricultural commodity on property owned or rented or on the property of another person if applied without compensation.
Who needs a private applicator permit?
• Farmers
• Nursery Owners
• Pond Owners
• Forested Land Owners
Materials & Qualifications
The private applicator study materials can be picked up at your local county Extension office, downloaded or ordered at the ACES Store website.
• Must be able to read and comprehend the subject matter in English—no tests are given orally.
• Must obtain a passing grade of 70 percent or higher on the test.
• Must successfully complete training and testing, then submit an application for a permit.
How to obtain your Private Applicator License
Option #1
Cost: $20*
• Contact your Local Cooperative Extension Office to register for the next training course available.
• Statewide training/testing dates will be January 1–September 30 of each year.
• No training courses will be offered October 1st–December 31 of any year.
• See our extension training section for more information.
Option #2
Cost: $10*
If unable to attend a training session, applicants shall secure the appropriate training manual, permit application, and schedule a testing date with the nearest Cooperative Extension System Office.
See the extension training section for more information.
Option #3
Cost: $60 ($25 Permit Fee Included)
• Private Applicator Online Training Program.
• See the Online Private Applicator Section fop more information.
