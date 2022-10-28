Monday is the final day families can sign up for the Marine Toys for Tots distribution this year, according to chairperson LaRue Hardinger.
She said giving has decreased this season and especially in the last month.
“But I have confidence in this community,” she said. “They have never let us down.”
While drop box locations are good for actual toy donations, monetary donations are important to acquire new toys so no child experiences Christmas morning without a toy under the tree because their parents are struggling.
Hardinger said her volunteers will be bagging items Nov. 8-10. The toys will be distributed Dec. 14 and 15, given out on a first-come first-served basis in order of application at the Department of Human Resources.
She said they are looking for a volunteer or a team skilled at assembling tricycles and bikes.
“The shipment is here, but our previous assembly person has passed away. Butch Layne is really going to be missed,” Hardinger said.
The campaign’s next public setup is Nov. 18-19 at Bruce’s Foodland in Fort Payne and Rainsville, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
Send check donations to: DeKalb Co. Coordinator LaRue Hardinger, Marine Toys for Tots, PO Box 681516, Fort Payne, AL, 35968.
Make out checks to: Marine Toys for Tots.
Donors can also give online by visiting https://fortpayne-al.toysfortots.org/.
