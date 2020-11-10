UGF seeks new executive director

The United Givers Fund of DeKalb County is looking for a new executive director.
The person UGF hires for the position will be responsible for helping to coordinate upcoming campaigns, making deposits, answering phone calls, organizing events and other duties related to the UGF, according to UGF Board of Directors Executive Committee officer Brian Baine.
UGF was incorporated in DeKalb County in 1958. It is a local, independent, non-profit 501(c)(3) agency, governed by an all-volunteer 33-member Board of Directors. Directors are elected at annual membership meeting held in February each year.
According to its website, UGF has two year-round employees. Preferred qualifications for the executive director position include fundraising experience, familiarity using QuickBooks, basic accounting experience, skill in organizing events, and the ability to speak in front of small crowds.
The annual UGF campaigns raise funds for 10 member agencies that provide community services toward making a meaningful impact on a social problem and/or a special target population in DeKalb County, based on documented need. These include working with children, providing assistance to elderly and homebound adults or families with special circumstances, support for victims of domestic violence, drug and alcohol abuse prevention programs, job training programs serving adults with intellectual disabilities, blood drives, emergency assistance, food pantries, training classes and more.
Member agencies must also maintain non-profit status 501(c)(3), and have an active volunteer board of directors.
Individuals who live and work in DeKalb County as well as industries, and businesses located throughout the county contribute to the annual campaign. The majority of funds raised during the campaign (approximately 58%) come from individuals who contribute through payroll deduction at their place of employment. UGF is a Tax Exempt 501(c)(3) organization. Contributions are tax deductible as allowed by law.
The fundraising campaign officially begins in early September and runs through October.
Baine said candidates interested in applying for the UGF executive director position are asked to send their résumé to ugfdekalb@farmerstel.com.
