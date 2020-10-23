Sheriff's Office, detention center to close temporarily due to COVID-19

Effective Monday, Oct. 26th the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Lobby will be closed for two weeks. It will reopen Nov. 9. This will consist of the front offices for the detention center side and the sheriff's side.
Due to a spike in COVID-19 cases that have affected the office, DCSO staff members have chosen to take extra precautions to prevent further spread or possible sickness to come.
This closing is to protect not only the employees, but the citizens who have to utilize the office, a statement from the sheriff's office released Friday said. The pistol permits will still be available at our website http://www.dekalbcountysheriff.org.
For jail related needs and reports call dispatch at (256)845-3801 and your call will be routed for proper need.
Sheriff Welden said, decisions like this are not easily made. After praying hard and consulting with others at the office who I know have done the same, I know this is the appropriate action to take to protect our staff and to protect the public from risk. God bless."
