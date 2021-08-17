NACC Foundation to host 2021 Mustang Scramble Golf Tournament

The Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) Foundation is gearing up for its annual Mustang Scramble golf tournament and fundraiser. This year’s event will be held on Thursday, September 9th, at Dogwood Hills Golf Resort and Gardens in Flat Rock. Tee times are at 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The NACC Foundation will provide lunch for participants.
“The NACC Mustang Scramble is an outstanding event, and we appreciate everyone who participates,” states NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “The Mustang Scramble was an outdoor activity last year that the CDC guidelines permitted, and our golf teams didn’t miss a beat. We will make certain all coronavirus prevention standards are followed this year as well.”
The NACC Foundation is excited about this year’s Mustang Scramble Give-a-Way! This year’s prize is a 36” Blackstone Griddle with an Air Fryer! For a donation of $5 for one ticket or $20 for five tickets, you can support the NACC Foundation and possibly be the proud owner of this great prize. To purchase tickets, contact Heather Rice or Rachael Graham at 256.228.6001 ext. 2301 or ext. 2391. The Give-a-Way winner will be announced on September 9th at the Mustang Scramble Tournament, and patrons do not have to be present to win.
Are you interested in competing in this year’s tournament? There is still time to assemble a team and register! Contact the NACC Foundation by calling 256-638-4418 ext. 2391 or ext. 2301. Interested participants may also email Heather Rice at riceh@nacc.edu or Rachael Graham at grahamr@nacc.edu to register for the tournament.
There are many ways to support the Mustang Scramble in addition to entering a team in the contest. The NACC Foundation also appreciates hole sponsorships and donations. All donations to the NACC Foundation are tax deductible. Funds raised by the Foundation are used to support scholarships and the mission of Northeast.
For more information about Northeast Alabama Community College and the NACC Foundation, visit nacc.edu or download the OneACCS app in the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Follow NACC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn to keep up with the latest announcements, current events, and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.