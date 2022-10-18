Students at Northeast Alabama Community College will vie for the title of Miss Northeast Alabama Community College 2023 on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. in the Tom Bevill Lyceum on the Northeast campus in the Tom Bevill Lyceum.
A long-time Northeast tradition, this year’s Miss Northeast Pageant will celebrate the young women of Northeast Alabama Community College and their accomplishments throughout the year.
The young women who enter the pageant are featured in a beautiful setting with the theme centered around “Our Community”.
Contestants will be evaluated by their poise and appearance, a preliminary judges’ interview, and student popular vote.
Miss Northeast 2022, Callie Strickland will crown this year’s winner. Miss Northeast receives a two-year full tuition scholarship to Northeast and a host of prizes donated by area businesses.
The public is welcome to attend this event. There is no admission charge.
Northeast is a comprehensive community college with some 2,650 students registered for the fall semester.
The Aspen Institute has rated NACC as one of the top community colleges in America five times. This is out of some 1,200 community colleges.
The college is characterized by the use of advanced educational technology that is available to students.
The college has been ranked number one in various categories within the Alabama Community College System.
For more information about Northeast Alabama Community College, visit nacc.edu or download the OneACCS app in the Apple Store or Google Play Store.
Follow NACC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn to keep up with the latest announcements, current events, and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.