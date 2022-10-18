Students at Northeast Alabama Community College will vie for the title of Miss Northeast Alabama Community College 2023 on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. in the Tom Bevill Lyceum on the Northeast campus in the Tom Bevill Lyceum. 

A long-time Northeast tradition, this year’s Miss Northeast Pageant will celebrate the young women of Northeast Alabama Community College and their accomplishments throughout the year.

