Rainsville native promoted to deputy chief of staff

A Rainsville native has been promoted to deputy chief of staff and director of communications for Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan.
Macy McFall, the daughter of Steve and Stephanie McFall, is a 2009 graduate of Plainview High School and graduated from the University of Alabama in 2013 with a bachelor’s in political science. She received her law degree from Georgia State University College of Law and is a member of the State Bar of Georgia.
Shortly after graduating from Alabama, she moved to Atlanta to work at the state capitol for the Senate Republican caucus. Before joining Duncan’s staff, McFall served as a legislative policy analyst in the Senate Research Office, focusing on ethics and elections policy.
She most recently served as Director of Legislative Affairs for the lieutenant governor. Prior to that, she served as a Senate policy analyst covering ethics, election, and redistricting law, and has spent six years serving in various roles under the gold dome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.