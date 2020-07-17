Decision time has arrived. Tuesday is the last day to qualify to run for mayor or council member in your DeKalb County municipality.
By law, the process of putting one’s name in the hat ends at 5 p.m. on July 21, 2020. Any qualified elector who will have resided within a municipality for a period of at least 90 days on August 25 may qualify to run for office by filing the appropriate forms with the municipality’s clerk and paying any appropriate fees set by the council.
Once that’s done, candidates must find unique ways to campaign during a pandemic. One option is to submit an announcement to The Times-Journal, to include a head and shoulders photo of the candidate and a statement of no more than 500 words. Email these to Managing Editor Emily Kirby at emily.kirby@times-journal.com. Candidates interested in advertising should contact Advertising Director Linda Stiefel at (256) 304-0061 or email her at lstiefel@times-journal.com.
Designated polling places will open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on August 25. If necessary, a run-off election will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
Thus far, the following candidates have qualified since July 7 (“I” denotes incumbents, sorted by 2010 population):
FORT PAYNE
Mayor (pays $69,290 annually)
• Brian Baine (I, Council president)
City Council (selected at-large, pays $9,100 annually, $11,700 for council president. Meetings are the first and third Tuesdays at noon)
• Jamie Fleming
• Wade Hill (I)
• Kerry Jones
• Charlene Magbie
• Diego Reynosa
• Angie Shugart
• Leslie Vaughn
• Walter Watson
• Neal Wooten
• Johnny Eberhart (I)
• Randall Ham
• Phillip Smith
• Celeste Ragan
• Jimmy Ballinger
• Ken Mayo
• Lynn Brewer (I)
How to qualify: Pay a $50 qualifying fee and complete paperwork to submit to Fort Payne City Clerk Andy Parker. Call 256-845-1524 ext. 1211 or email aparker@fortpayne.org for more information.
RAINSVILLE
Mayor (pays $24,000 per year)
• Rodger Lingerfelt (I)
Council (pays $9,600 per year, meets every first and third Monday at 5 p.m.)
• Arlan “Monk” Blevins (Place One)
• Bejan Taheri (I) and Scottie Combs (Place Two)
• Ricky Byrum (I)(Place Three)
• Brandon Freeman (I)(Place Four)
• Derek Rosson (I)(Place Five)
How to qualify: Submit paperwork and the qualifying fees of $100 to run for mayor and $50 to run for council to Rainsville City Clerk Kelly Frazier at 70 McCurdy Avenue N, Rainsville, AL 35968. Call her at 256-638-6331, ext. 105, or email cityclerk10@farmerstel.com for more information.
HENAGAR
Mayor (pays $12,000 per year)
• Lee Davis (I)
Council (pays $3,000 per year, meets every second and fourth Monday at 5 p.m.)
• Winston Busby (I)(Place One)
• Joy Dixson and Toby C. Laney (Place Two)
• Dale Callaham (I)(Place Three)
• Robert Trotman (I) and Angie Davis (Place Four)
• Jeff McCurdy (I)(Place Five)
How to qualify: Pay $50 qualifying fee and submit paperwork to City Clerk Lora Corbin. For more information, call Corbin at 256-657-6282 or email cityofhenagar@farmerstel.com.
COLLINSVILLE
Mayor (pays $18,000 per year)
• Johnny Traffanstedt (I)
Council (pays $5,400 per year, meets every first and third Monday at 5 p.m.)
• Donna Jones (I)(Place Two)
• David Bowen (I)(Place Three)
How to qualify: File paperwork and pay qualifying fee to Collinsville Town Clerk Jill Tidmore. For more information, call 256-524-2135 or email cityclerk@collinsvillealabama.net.
CROSSVILLE
Mayor (pays $12,000 per year)
• Tera Fortenberry (I)
• Roger “Dino” Richards
Council (pays $3,600 per year, meets every first Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.)
• Nelson Ferrell (I)(Place One)
• Brad Hood (I)(Place Two)
• Faye Kilgo (I) and Larry Colvin (Place Three)
• Bryan Ray (I) (Place Four)
• Jimmy Barnhill and Connie Brothers (I)(Place Five)
How to qualify: File paperwork with Crossville Town Clerk Debbie Stepleton. Qualifying fees are $50 for mayor and $25 for council. For more information, contact Stepleton at 256-528-7121.
SYLVANIA
Mayor (pays $7,200 per year)
• Thomas Miller
• Terry McClendon
Council (pays $2,400 per year, meets every third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.)
• Matthew Gant (Place One)
• Denny Smith (I)(Place Three)
• Gary Ferguson (I)(Place Four)
• Larry Bailey (I)(Place Five)
How to qualify: Pay qualifying fees of $50 to run for mayor, $25 to run for council and submit paperwork to Sylvania Town Clerk Lana Porter. For more information, call 256-638-2604 or email clerk@sylvaniaalabama.com.
FYFFE
Mayor (pays $10,800 per year)
• Paul Cagle (I) and Jonathan Bartlett
Council (pays $5,400 per year, meets every second Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m.)
• James Spears (I) (Place One)
• Katie Woodall (I) (Place Two)
• Gerald Green (I) (Place Three)
• Dale Wooten (I) (Place Five)
How to qualify: Pay $25 qualifying fees and submit paperwork to Town Clerk Brandi Clayton. For more information, call 256-623-7298.
POWELL
Mayor (pays $2,400 per year)
• Eugene Byrum (I)
Council (pays $600 per year, meets the first and third Monday of each month at 6 p.m.)
• Reggie Byrum (I)(Place One)
• Gurlon Lands (I)(Place Two)
• Joey Haymon (I)(Place Three)
• Ronnie Helton (I)(Place Four)
• Aaron Wilburn (I)(Place Five)
How to qualify: Pay qualifying fees of $50 to run for mayor or $25 to run for council and submit with paperwork to Town Clerk Susie Wilbourn. Call 256-638-4283 or email townofpowell@farmerstel.com for more information.
GERALDINE
Mayor (pays $9,600 per year)
• John “Chuck” Ables (I)
Council (selected at-large, pays $3,600 per year. Meets every second Monday of the month at 5 p.m.)
• Shon Rogers
• Sherrie Hiett
• Angelia Camp
• Stanley Rooks (I)
• Tim Gilbert (I)
• Larry “Punch” Lingerfelt (I)
• Tony Taylor
• Scott Tarrant
How to qualify: Pay qualifying fees of $50 for mayor and $25 for council and submit paperwork to Town Clerk Donna Johnson. For more information, call 256-659-2122 ext. 7 or by email townofgeraldine@farmerstel.com.
IDER
Mayor (pays $5,600 per year)
• Wendy Lassetter (I)
Council (pays $300 per year, meets every second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.)
• Lisa George (Place One)
• Michael Wootten (I)(Place Two)
• Dewayne Chapman (I)(Place Three)
• Sharlyn Huber (I)(Place Four)
• Roger Wootten (Place Five)
How to qualify: Pay qualifying fees of $25 to run for mayor or council and submit paperwork to Ider Town Clerk Jackie Westbrook. For more information, call 256-657-4184 or email townofiderclerk@farmerstel.com.
VALLEY HEAD
Mayor (pays $12,000 per year)
• Michael Key (I) and Jacob Brown
Council (pays $600 per year, meets every first Monday of the month at 6 p.m.)
• Karen Vest, Russell Head and Elaine Palmer Burt (Place One)
• Adele Philips (I)(Place Two)
• Jack Martin (I)(Place Three)
• Marie Behling (Place Four)
• Chris Busby and Anna Mae Horn (Place Five)
How to qualify: Pay qualifying fees of $50 to run for mayor or council and submit paperwork to Valley Head Town Clerk Debra Rhodes. For more information, call Rhodes at 256-635-6814 or email vhtownhall@farmerstel.com.
HAMMONDVILLE
Mayor (pays $4,800 per year)
• John Moore (I)
Council (pays $600 per year, meets every first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.)
• Felicia Harrison (Place Four)
• Tammy Brown (I)(Place Five)
How to qualify: Pay qualifying fees of $25 to run for mayor or $10 to run for a council seat and submit paperwork to Hammondville Town Clerk Brianna Clayton. For more information, call 256-635-6374 or email hammondvilletownclerk@gmail.com.
MENTONE
Mayor (pays $12,000 per year)
• Rob Hammond (I)
Council (pays $480 per year, meets every second Tuesday of the month at 5 p.m.)
• John Verdon (I)(Place One)
• JD Trammell (Place Two)
• Hobson Kirby (I)(Place Three)
• Ray Padgett (I)(Place Four)
• Gerald Bailey (I)(Place Five)
How to qualify: Pay qualifying fees of $50 to run for mayor, $25 to run for council and submit paperwork to Mentone Town Clerk Kristen Emory. For more information, call 256-634-4444 or email mentone5al@yahoo.com.
PINE RIDGE
Mayor (pays $12 per year)
• Mary Jo Chandler
Council (pays $12 per year, meets every second Monday at 8 a.m.)
• Only incumbents have qualified thus far
How to qualify: Pay qualifying fees and submit paperwork to Town Clerk Anastasia Galicia, who is available by appointment any day between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be at Town Hall on the last day of qualifying from 2-5 p.m., according to Mayor Mary Jo Chandler. For more information, call 256-845-1183 or email pineridge12003@yahoo.com.
LAKEVIEW
How to qualify: Contact Town Clerk Joan Chandler at 256-659-4021 for more information.
SHILOH
How to qualify: No information was available.
A final list of who qualified by Tuesday’s deadline will appear in The Times-Journal prior to the August 25 election.
