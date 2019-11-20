Higdon man captured after manhunt

Early Tuesday morning, a multi-agency operation resulted in the capture of a fugitive with 16 outstanding warrants in DeKalb County, as well as several others in Dade County, Georgia and Jackson County.
At approximately 6 a.m. Tuesday, deputies and agents with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, DeKalb County Interdiction and Narcotics Unit, U.S. Marshals, ALEA Narcotics Task Force, Henagar Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Dade County Sheriff’s Office attempted to locate the subject at a residence on County Road 169 near Cartersville.
While the team was at the residence, the suspect attempted to return to the residence on an ATV. The suspect fled and led the team on a pursuit which entered Georgia, continuing on District Line Road.
After turning on Owenby Road, the suspect abandoned the ATV and fled on foot. He was captured a short distance away in a wooded area after crossing back over the Alabama line into Jackson County. The ATV the subject fled on was found to be stolen.
Jared Lance Haggard, 28, of Higdon, was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he remains on a $15,000 bond. Once released from Jackson County, Haggard will be transported to DeKalb County on 16 existing charges related to narcotics, eluding law enforcement, multiple burglaries, and receiving stolen property.
During his apprehension, Haggard was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine, adding yet another charge. He’ll also be facing numerous new charges resulting from this morning’s pursuit.
“This apprehension is huge for our department and our county,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said. “Mr. Haggard has stolen a lot of possessions from our citizens and citizens of surrounding counties. Our deputies, agents and investigators have done a fantastic job with the theft investigations and this apprehension which has spanned six months.”
Haggard is a suspect in multiple burglaries in Dade County, Georgia; Jackson County and DeKalb County.
Outstanding warrants in DeKalb County:
• probation violation
• theft of property third degree (x4)
• illegal possession of a credit card
• receiving stolen property first degree (x2)
• possession of controlled substance
• possession of drug paraphernalia
• possession of marijuana first degree
• attempt to elude
• theft of property second degree
• burglary third degree (x3)
Jackson County:
• escape
• probation revocation
• unlawful possession of controlled substance (meth)
Haggard also had an outstanding warrant in Dade County for failure to appear – driving while suspended.
“I’d like to thank the U.S. Marshals and all the supporting units that participated in this operation,” Welden said. “Their help was pivotal in his capture. The Northern part of our county can sleep more peacefully knowing he’s in custody. I’d like to also thank the ALEA Aviation Unit for helping with this apprehension, without their help, we might have had a different outcome Tuesday morning. God bless.”
