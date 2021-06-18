City discusses request for alleyway easement for Mater’s Pizza

At the June 15 regular meeting, the Fort Payne City Council discussed a request to vacate an alleyway so businessman Chris Roberts can add a drive-thru window for a proposed restaurant he wants to bring to Fort Payne. The process would revert interest in a city-deeded property from the public to the abutting owner.
City Clerk Andy Parker said Roberts sought the city’s action as part of the process of finalizing paperwork from a lender and requested something official stating that the change would happen once Mater’s Pizza & Pasta Emporium starts construction on a Fort Payne location to join its stores in Gadsden and Albertville. Parker said an easement giving a right to use the public alleyway was never recorded on the deed and Roberts cannot build into it without such a legal authorization.
City Attorney Rocky Watson explained that the city cannot offer a guarantee that it will vacate the alleyway without first notifying neighboring property owners.
“The whole town’s ready for Chris to get going,” Council member Lynn Brewer said.
Watson explained he does not expect opposition, but an application to vacate the alleyway needs to be made by Virginia Hentz, who operated a women’s clothing store called “Jenni’s” in the space until closing it in 2013. The most the city can otherwise commit to Roberts is an agreement to consider it.
The alleyway runs behind the building, connecting from 1st and 2nd Streets North and running along the back of the building, connecting to a lot with two dozen parking spaces.
Roberts wasn’t at the meeting, but he told The Times-Journal he hopes to begin converting the old department store into a restaurant dining room later this year while adding onto the south side of the structure to construct a kitchen and restrooms, as well as a stage for outdoor performances facing tables for patrons. He said the spread of COVID-19 illustrated the critical importance of restaurants having drive-thru windows but a small amount of space he will need extends behind the building into the alleyway. He said it would not result in any need to alter the configuration to flow traffic differently.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Public Works Director Tim Williams was directed to consult Roberts.
The Council voted to name Williams as “project manager” for the new soccer complex under construction off of Martin Avenue NE and 63rd Street NW. Council member John Smith against this. He assured Williams it was nothing personal, but he felt that a civil engineer should lead the project and couldn’t approve a one-time bonus for a department head while struggling to pay others. Reviewing the pay scale and adjusting to compete with surrounding communities is a priority in the budget talks starting next month.
In other business, the Council:
• approved budget adjustments of $5,000 to replace a plotter in the E-911 department and $25,000 for maintenance on police vehicles.
• introduced a proposed amendment to the alcohol ordinance regulating the sale of alcohol at DeSoto Golf Course that would allow the new owner to sell in the restaurant. The Alcohol Committee approved this.
• revised the alcohol permit for a Marathon convenience store to reflect new ownership.
• approved re-zoning property owned by Nick Jones and Roy Wells at 408 Turner Avenue SE from R-2 to R-3 following a public hearing in which no comments occurred.
• authorized bids for 30 streetlights to extend along Grand Avenue to match the ornate ones on Gault that display banners and hold plants.
• noted complaints about overgrown properties and failures to contain livestock
• approved a joint use land agreement with First Presbyterian Church for a gravel lot in exchange for maintaining it
• noted former Council Member “Red” Taylor’s term on the Fort Payne Water Board expires July 18. The Council will take applications until June 18 and choose an appointee June 29 at 4:30 p.m.
• approved a curbing request from James Moore at 403 34th Street NE.
• approved an event permit from Frosty’s Rescue Animals for a Sept. 11 fundraiser in the City Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• approved June 23 at 4:30 p.m. for a work session to further discuss priorities, continuing a discussion from their June 1st work session.
