Sheriff's Office welcomes therapy dog

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office recently welcomed its new therapy dog, Shadow.
Shadow, a labradoodle, was born May 17, 2021. He will join SRO Josh Wigley at the DeKalb County Technology Center and DeKalb County Youth Services.
“We named him Shadow because we hope and pray that he is a beacon of light and hope for someone during the shadows of darkness,” said Wigley. “I am very hopeful that Shadow will be able to form a bond with kids facing difficult circumstances and hopefully this bond will help the kids to feel more understood ands give them the confidence to face difficulties head on.”
The DCSO thanked Dr. Peter Strogov of Fort Payne Pediatrics and Tracy Bell of Smart Start Pediatrics for donating Shadow to the force.
