A Rainsville man was struck by a train in Collinsville over the weekend. Mark Dudley Hixon, 53, of Rainsville, Al was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday.
Just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office received a call from an employee with Norfolk Southern Railway reporting a pedestrian being struck by the train. DeKalb County deputies, along with Collinsville police officers and Collinsville Fire Department responded to the scene. The incident occurred in the Collinsville area of County Road 530.
This investigation is ongoing at this time.
