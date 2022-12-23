Authorities arrested 34 on drug charges in November

DeKalb County law enforcement arrested 34 people with drug-related offenses during the month of November.

DeKalb County law enforcement arrested 34 people with drug-related offenses during the month of November.

While serving a warrant on County Road 155 in Higdon on Nov. 1, DeKalb County Deputies found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. They arrested Megan Lasha Hardeman, 32, Taylor Mae Ridge, 44, and Carlton Coolidge Welden, 46, all of Higdon, and charged them with possession of a controlled substance, second-degree marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. They also charged Welden with fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, breaking into a vehicle and first-degree theft of property.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.