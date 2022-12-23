Authorities arrested 34 on drug charges in November

DeKalb County law enforcement arrested 34 people with drug-related offenses during the month of November.
While serving a warrant on County Road 155 in Higdon on Nov. 1, DeKalb County Deputies found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. They arrested Megan Lasha Hardeman, 32, Taylor Mae Ridge, 44, and Carlton Coolidge Welden, 46, all of Higdon, and charged them with possession of a controlled substance, second-degree marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. They also charged Welden with fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, breaking into a vehicle and first-degree theft of property.
Markus Williams Tibbett, 28, of Grant, was also arrested on Nov. 1 after deputies conducted a traffic stop on Hall Street in Geraldine. He was arrested for a failure to appear warrant as well as possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia possession.
After receiving location information on a subject with warrants, Sylvania Police officers attempted a traffic stop. The driver, Freddy Lebron Blevins, 37, of Sylvania, wrecked the vehicle in Jackson County and fled on foot. The officers soon apprehended Blevins and charged him with two counts of receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to pay child support and four failure to appear warrants.
Shiann Sorrells, 31, of Fyffe, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tiffany Leann North, 36, of Pisgah, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia when deputies went to a residence on County Road 114 to serve a failure to appear warrant on Nov. 3.
Sheriff’s deputies responding to a call on Nov. 4 regarding a car blocking a lane on County Road 360 found Christian Alvarado, 28, of Fyffe, sitting in the car claiming to have run out of gas. Upon checking, Alvarado was found to have two outstanding failure to appear warrants. He began resisting arrest until bystanders jumped in to assist the deputy. Methamphetamine and an open container were found in the vehicle. Authorities charged Alvarado with resisting arrest, attempting to elude, third-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies found Hunter Brice Santiago, 24, of Fyffe, carrying marijuana and prescription pills that didn’t belong to him during a Nov. 7 traffic stop on Alabama Highway 35. Santiago was charged with second-degree marijuana possession, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia.
The same day, a corrections officer found Carmen Love Annello, 40, of Leeds, received heroin. Deputies were called and they charged her with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
While following up on several complaints on Nov. 9 regarding drug activity at a residence on County Road 44 in Fyffe, narcotics agents arrested and charged Tracey Ann Walker, 45, Jason Terill Rogers, 37, and Wanda Louise Rogers, 63, all of Fyffe, along with David Eligha Wharton, 36, of Rainsville and Christopher Lynn McClendon, 32, of Dawson, with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. During booking, authorities found Walker carrying methamphetamine, so they also charged her with second-degree prison contraband.
Deputies serving warrants on Nov. 10 to a residence on Newman Drive in Rainsville found Jason Dexter Williamson, 45, of Ashville, to have received methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
On Nov. 14, deputies serving papers to a residence on County Road 127 got a search warrant after smelling marijuana. Once granted, they found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, weapons, a bullet-proof vest and an undisclosed amount of cash. Also in the home at the time were a 17-year-old and an infant. Abby Leigh Abbott Pointer, 49, and Malyna Hope Pointer, 18, both of Fort Payne, were charged with first-degree marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and chemical endangerment of a child. The 17-year-old juvenile was released to family members and the Department of Human Resources assisted in a safety plan for the infant.
Samantha Delany Key, 26, of Rainsville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia when she was found to have methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Geraldine on Nov. 15.
A Nov. 18 traffic stop on County Road 543 at County Road 381 resulted in charges of first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI (controlled substance) for Edi Marvin Ixcoy-Hernandez, 19, of Albertville.
During a Nov. 19 traffic stop on County Road 381, deputies charged Michael Robert Paul Barrett, 25, of Albertville with possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI (controlled substance) and second degree possession of marijuana.
Also that day, Henagar police found William Denny Powell, 42, of Pisgah, to be in possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia during a traffic stop on Highway 75. While responding to a trespassing call, officers arrested Jeremy David Brown, 42, of Fort Payne, and Cerah Melinda Lancaster, 34, and James Carson Lambert, 59, both of Henagar. All three were charged with possession of controlled substance, second degree marijuana possession and possession of paraphernalia.
On Nov. 20, while serving warrants, Sheriff’s Deputies and Fort Payne Police found cocaine, methamphetamine, controlled pills, marijuana, a fully automatic firearm and drug paraphernalia. Deana Marie Betz, 29, and Dylan A Stephens, 23, both of Fort Payne, were arrested and charged with two counts of possession of controlled substance, distribution of controlled substance, first degree marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and chemical endangerment of a child. Bentz was also charged with nine counts of bondsman off bond, while Stephens was charged with 15. Stephens also had 20 failure to appear warrants.
Narcotics agents responded to Days Inn in Fort Payne to assist Criminal Investigations and the fire marshal on a search warrant on Nov. 22. There they found trafficking quantities of methamphetamine, controlled pills and drug paraphernalia in the room. Christopher Shawn Kilgro, 48, of Cedar Bluff and Michaela Leann Clough, 26, of Summerville, Ga., were charged with trafficking an illegal drug, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Nov. 23, deputies charged John Matthew Benefield, 25, of Boaz, with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after finding him with synthetic marijuana during a traffic stop on County Road 380.
A traffic stop in the Sylvania area conducted by narcotics agents resulted in possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges for Sky Destin Bell, 26, of Rainsville, who was found to be possession of methamphetamine on Nov. 28.
The same day, Christopher Ud McCullouch, 41, of Geraldine, was charged with third degree domestic violence, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), violation of a protection order and possession of drug paraphernalia when deputies responded to a domestic violence call.
On Nov. 29, narcotics agents conducted search warrants at two Sylvania residences.
Jeffery Elbert Townsel, 60, was charged with distribution of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia when methamphetamine was found at a home.
Carol Culpepper Gilbert, 58, of Fyffe, was found with controlled pills and drug paraphernalia, and she was charged with possession of both.
