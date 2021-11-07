On Wednesday, Nov. 3, three burglary suspects were caught in the act and apprehended after being located by a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office tracking K-9.
At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a citizen went to check the residence of an older relative who had been placed in a nursing home, when he found three subjects that appeared to in the process of breaking in. The incident occurred on County Road 354 near Collinsville.
One subject was detained when a deputy and the Collinsville Police Department arrived, while two others fled into a heavily wooded area behind the residence. A deputy utilizing a tracking K-9 was then called for assistance. After additional deputies arrived, the K-9 began a search for the subjects.
While conducting the search, the K-9 located both subjects approximately 500 yards behind the residence. One suspect was found to be in possession of marijuana and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.
The three suspects are identified as Lauren Owens, 38 of Piedmont, Dexter Battles, 24, of Oneonta, and Mary Bethune, 31, of Gadsden.
“This is a fantastic job by our deputies and K-9 Mose,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said.! These subjects could have very well evaded capture and broken into another residence in the area.”
Bethune was found to be in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, and was charged with Criminal Trespass 1st Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (x2), and Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree.
Both Owens and Battles were charged with Criminal Trespass, 1st Degree.
The Collinsville Police Department assisted with the incident.
“Many crimes here are committed by locals, but when criminals from surrounding areas decide to come to our county to commit crimes, it’s important that they know that we will not only find them, but let them stay here in the jail,” said Welden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.