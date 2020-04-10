Body found, three charged with murder

Three suspects have been charged with murder after a body was discovered in a shallow grave in Marshall County.
Dale R. McKee, 33, of Albertville; Dylan Smith, 28, of Albertville; and Aprille Brownfield, 26, of Albertville, were taken into custody in Shelby County on Tuesday and charged with murder related to the death of Mark Wayne Motley, Jr., of Crossville. No bond has been set as of Wednesday, April 7, according to Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie.
After receiving an anonymous tip, Marshall County deputies found Motley’s body half buried near Asbury Road. Motley died Monday, April 6, around 2:30 p.m., as a result of blunt force trauma, Guthrie said.
