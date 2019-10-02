Senior games come to Fort Payne

The Fort Payne Parks and Recreation Wills Valley Recreation Center now offers game days twice a month for ages 55 and up.
Program Director at Fort Payne Park & Recreation Delvin George said they've added an additional game day to their activities.
He said the new game day kicked off Wednesday and would take place the first Wednesday of every month commencing at 9 a.m. The day will consist of a variety of board and card games with light snacks.
George said there is no registration and no cost to attend, “just show up,” he said.
The center already offers Bingo each third Wednesday of the month with lunch served.
According to George, this is a new program he wanted to offer the community.
“We just don't want to be limiting anything or any activities we have here,” George said.
He said they are looking forward to the new game day and although every community is different, they are hoping for a good turnout.
“This is something I did in Gadsden [Parks and Recreation.] I am just trying to bring some of those activities here,” George said.
In addition to the game nights, he said they also added adult drop-in volleyball.
“We added volleyball too. “It’s every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.,” he said.
According to their site, participation is for ages 18 and older and you must be a member of WVRC, or pay $5 to participate.
“We are just trying to serve the community what they need,” George said.
The Wills Valley Recreation Center is located at 4220 Godfrey Ave NE Fort Payne.
For additional information, contact the Fort Payne Parks and Recreation at 256-844-6571 or visit their Facebook page at Fort Payne Parks and Recreation.
