Sylvania man arrested on harassment charges following traffic stop

Jerry McKee, 44 of Sylvania, was arrested on a Harassment Warrant on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at approximately 9:30 p.m.
Tyler Pruett, public information officer for Sheriff Nick Welden, said the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office followed-up on a traffic stop incident conducted by a Rainsville Police Department officer on June 15, 2020.
The case was turned over to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office by the Rainsville precinct. Rainsville Police Chief Kevin Smith declined to comment on the matter.
Pruett said the investigation led to the arrest of McKee on harassment charges. No other information is available at this time.
