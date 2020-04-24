A missing hiker was found at the Walls of Jericho trailhead Thursday morning.
Jackson County Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said the man is okay, but the Sheriff’s Office is not releasing his name. Harnen said the Sheriff’s Office received a call just before midnight on Wednesday.
Family members reported the man missing because he had not returned home after going to the Walls of Jericho to take photos. Harnen said the family had tracked the man’s vehicle to Scottsboro, and deputies found a vehicle at the Walls of Jericho.
Harnen said the man walked out of the woods during the search and said he had just gotten lost on the trail. Family members said the man might be traveling with an unidentified woman, but the sheriff’s office determined the man was apparently alone when he got lost along the trail.
The Walls of Jericho trail heads west from the parking area down to Hurricane Creek then follows Turkey Creek into the Walls of Jericho.
At Clark Cemetery, hikers are given the option of an upper and lower trail taking them above or into the amphitheater respectively. This trip is six miles round trip and is considered a difficult hike.
(0) comments
