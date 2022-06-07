DeKalb County narcotics agents made numerous arrests at a while serving warrants at three dwellings. In one of the cases this month, an infant was removed by the Department of Human Resources and several dogs put in shelter.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden thanked the DeKalb County Animal Shelter, Rainsville Animal Control and DHR for quickly responding.
“They are always willing to help when we need them and they show love and compassion to any animal they encounter. Thank you to DHR for your quick response and looking out for the safety of children that are in an unsafe situation," Welden said.
While conducting an ongoing investigation looking for a suspect who had warrants for trafficking in methamphetamine on June 1, the agents found two subjects in possession of meth and drug paraphernalia County Road 386.
Robert O'Neal Cook, 36 of Albertville, and Kelly Elizabeth Anderson, 51 of Albertville, were both charged with possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia.
Agents then presented a search warrant at a residence on County Road 370 in Kilpatrick and found methamphetamine, marijuana and
paraphernalia. They charged Kimberly Ann Duke, 43 of Crossville, was charged with possessing a controlled substance, second degree marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia. Brittany Dene Johanns, 35 of Marion, NC., was charged with possessing a controlled substance and second degree possession of marijuana.
Heather Leann Adams, 46 of Crossville, was charged with possessing a controlled substance and second degree possession of marijuana, for attempting to elude police and 15 warrants for failure to appear.
On June 2nd, agents found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia at a residence on County Road 26.
The Department of Human Resources was notified of an infant being in the home and executed a safety plan for the child.
Additionally, DeKalb County investigators assisted with reviewing items that were possibly stolen items.
Brian Keith Harrell, 43, and Jessica Deforest, 34, both of Boaz, were charged with possessing a controlled substance and having drug paraphernalia, in addition to second degree possession of marijuana counts.
Another person, Jada Marie Stancil, 26 of Crossville, was charged for having drug paraphernalia and loitering in a drug house.
Joshua Wade Morton, 41 of Boaz, was charged for having drug paraphernalia and had three warrants for failing to appear in court.
Jonathan Joe Young, 33 of Albertville, was also arrested for having drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.