Katie Britt, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, paid a visit this week to supporters in Fort Payne with stops at the Coal and Iron Building and the DeKalb County Activities Building, where she greeted members of the DeKalb County Republican Women.
She was introduced at the Meet and Greet by Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer McCurdy and recognized a member of her staff, Collyn Davis, who graduated from Fort Payne High School.
Britt is competing for the GOP nomination to fill the seat of longtime U.S. Senator Richard Shelby, who was first elected in 1986. On February 8, Shelby announced that he would not be running for re-election in 2022. Britt has served as Shelby’s chief of staff and press secretary. Her résumé includes serving as special assistant to then-University of Alabama President Robert Witt.
Britt smiled on Monday as she shook hands with local dignitaries, then delivered a fiery stump speech in which she stated her position on several issues, including immigration, reducing the national debt, improving education, job creation, election integrity, and rural broadband internet. She said that securing the southern border is essential to defend the nation from foreign threats and the economy is threatened from within by people refusing to work and attacking conservative Christian values. She thanked Alabama House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, for his work to expand mental health treatment.
Britt stepped down as head of the Business Council of Alabama to run for the Senate. Her leading opponent thus far, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, received the endorsement of President Donald Trump after speaking in support of him at the Jan. 6 “Save America Rally” that preceded a riot at the U.S. Capitol. Britt recently won the endorsement of the Alabama Farmers Federation’s political arm, representing 340,000 Alabama families. Other announced candidates for Shelby’s seat in the June Republican primary include Montgomery businesswoman Lynda Blanchard and Jessica Taylor of Birmingham.
The candidate filing deadline is January 28. The winner of the May 24 primary and likely June 21 runoff will face the Democratic nominee, if any, in the general election on November 8, 2022.
Targeting Brooks, Britt told the crowd that Alabama needs a senator who is “more concerned with helping citizens than writing provocative Tweets trying to audition to become personalities on Fox News.”
Accompanying Britt was her husband, Wesley, a first team All-SEC and third-team AP All American as an offensive lineman at Alabama who went on to play for the New England Patriots.
