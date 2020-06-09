A two-vehicle crash at 7:20 a.m. Monday, June 8, has claimed the life of a Scottsboro woman. Burma Farmer Thomas, 80, was killed when the 1993 Chevrolet Suburban she was driving was struck by a 2014 Isuzu pickup. Thomas’s vehicle overturned into the eastbound lanes of U.S. 72. Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in Thomas’s vehicle was injured and transported to a local area hospital. The crash occurred on U.S. 72 at Moontown Road, eight miles east of Huntsville. Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
Scottsboro woman dies in Monday wreck
