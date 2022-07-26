988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline active

Earlier this month, the U.S. transitioned to 988 from the original 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, an easy-to-remember three-digit number for 24/7 crisis care.
The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a network of more than 200 state and local call centers supported by HHS through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).
The initiative was seen as SAMHSA’s first step towards a transformed crisis care system in America. In 2020, a death by suicide was reported every 11 minutes, with suicide as the leading cause of death for people ages 10 through 34 years of age.
According to reports, from April 2020 to 2021, over 100,000 individuals died from drug overdoses.
988 offers 24/7 access to trained counselors who can help people experiencing mental health-related distress.
• Mental health or substance use crisis
• any other kind of emotional distress
People can call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org for themselves or if they are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.
Per the Alabama Department of Mental Health, in Alabama, calls are answered by area centers including, The Crisis Center Birmingham and the Crisis Service of North Alabama in Huntsville.
The line serves as a universal entry point so that no matter where you live in the United States, you can reach a trained crisis counselor who can help.
The Lifeline provides free and confidential support to people in suicidal crisis or mental-related distress across the U.S.
Numerous studies have shown most callers are significantly more likely to feel less depressed, less suicidal, less overwhelmed, and more hopeful after speaking to a crisis counselor.
