The Little River Canyon National Preserve announced the completion of the new parking lot extension at Little River Falls.
Park Ranger and Public Information Officer Matt Switzer said 66 new spaces have been added with a one way in, one way out traffic flow.
Switzer said work on the new project began on January 4, 2020 and was completed and turned over to the National Park Service on May 22.
He said under better conditions, the extension would have been completed a couple of months earlier.
“Progress on the project was slowed by the large amount of rainfall we’ve received this year. Over 42 inches of rainfall this calendar year [equivalent to] almost four feet,” said Switzer.
Contributing to the delays, Switzer said, was also the COVID-19 pandemic that created uncertainties.
According to Switzer, the parking lot expansion was put in to provide additional parking after the closure of the gravel Little Falls parking area on Alabama Highway 35, that is closed to visitors in vehicles and on foot.
“The parking lot had long been a traffic hazard on a very busy highway, as well as an impediment to first responders trying to make their way to help injured visitors down in the canyon at the park’s most popular swimming hole,” he said.
With the new parking additions, several signs have also been placed to help warn and guide visitors.
“It’s important to pay attention to the posted signs as heading in the wrong way will result in severe tire damage,” said Switzer.
A one-way traffic spike strip was put in place Monday morning to ensure vehicles don’t enter from the wrong direction.
The Little Falls Trail is located at the end of the Little River Falls boardwalk and features a .75 mile leading visitors to the sought after location.
“Little River Canyon National Preserve is so much more than the home of many people’s favorite swimming holes,” said Switzer.
The park features multiple “breathtaking” vistas from summer to winter.
“We feature one of the deepest canyons East of the Mississippi and the longest mountaintop river in the United States,” Switzer said.
He said the park also protects numerous threatened and endangered plants and animal species. With a wide variety of recreational opportunities, the park staff engages with several groups.
“We tell the stories of the tragedy of the early Spanish Conquistadors interactions with the Native Americans, and the injustice of the Trail of Tears is told here alongside the successes of early American pioneers,” said Switzer.
He said for a small park, they receive a lot of visitation. In 2019 the park saw 650,000 visitors and they are expecting higher numbers in 2020.
The park brings $26.1 million in visitor spending to the area, said Switzer.
For a list of the various opportunities available at Little River Canyon National Preserve, visit their website at www.nps.gov/liri and for regular updates follow them on Facebook @lirinps.
