What happens next on Food City

After a second public hearing was held Tuesday to allow for public comment on a proposed economic development deal with Food City, a 3-1 majority of the council voted to authorize the memorandum and affirm that the use of tax dollars will serve a valid and sufficient public purpose. It happened in February, but the process started fresh after an error was discovered in the original paperwork.
Voting yes were Council President Walter Watson, Council Pro Tem Lynn Brewer and Council member Phillip Smith. Councilman Johnny Eberhart voted no and Councilman John Smith was unable to vote remotely while at home recuperating from surgery.
Immediately following the hearing, the council passed resolution 2202-29 authorizing the issuance of the city’s Series 2002-A Limited Obligation Certificate of Indebtedness, the short-term promissory note that is basically an IOU for the $3.1 million pledged under Amendment 772 to offset the costs of developing the property where Food City plans to build.
Once finalized, sewer lines will be moved and the land elevated. Food City will fund a study of the flood prone Dye Creek to anticipate and mitigate potential problems during flash flood events.
Amendment 772 provides cities with a useful tool for recruiting retail development, but it comes with strict guidelines requiring a public notice and the public hearing.
Pending final judicial review within 60 days, Fort Payne will pay $1.2 million upon the beginning of excavation at the property at 1015 Gault Avenue South. The
The city will pay another million when a Food City grocery store is completed and opens its doors for business, provided construction concludes within 12 months.
The final payment of $900,000 is due upon the one-year anniversary of the opening.
Several people approached the podium to speak during Tuesday’s public hearing. After several directed questions at the council, including one who said, “I’ll wait…” before pausing, City Attorney Rocky Watson advised them that it was a hearing, not a trial, and they were under no obligation to comment.
Nevertheless, Council President Watson and Brewer made brief statements assuring the public they had carefully reviewed information sourced from a University of Alabama study.
They also familiarized themselves with the economic impacts from incentives provided by other cities for similar projects and concluded that the $3.1 million package key to future growth.
Food City is expected to include a Starbucks kiosk and anchor other stores to produce an estimated 140 jobs plus new annual tax revenue in excess of $400,000.
Attorney Watson said deal presents a “pretty clear choice” that will boost additional development in the city.
“Once other stores see Food City come in, they’ll be willing and anxious to come here too. This will help Fort Payne remain competitive with cities like Albertville and Scottsboro,” he said.
In a fact sheet shared on Facebook before the hearing, the city said Marathon Realty originally requested $6.7 million through a tax share agreement over 15 years, but Fort Payne rejected that request. The $3.1 million will be paid over a shorter time period and Food City must repay all funds received from the city, along with interest, if the 52,000-square-foot store fails to open or closes within five years.
Attorneys from Scruggs, Dodd & Brisendine questioned the sales projections while attacking the memorandum as poorly written and less than fully transparent. The firm represents Bobby Ledbetter, the owner of Twin City Auto Sales, which was notified by the property owner that the car lot must leave once construction begins.
“Is it a lease or a purchase?” asked David Dodd. “Were other locations looked at that aren’t in the flood plain? What guarantees do you get that the money will be spent on land development?”
Eric Dodd noted Food City’s legal issues in Tennessee, where that state’s attorney general sued alleging the grocer’s pharmacies intentionally profited from the prescribing of powerful opioids such as oxycodone that led to an epidemic of overdoses and substance abuse.
Allen Dodd urged the city to slow down and answer the “red flags” of doing business with such a company that will send its profits out of state.
Headquartered in Abingdon, Va., Food City operates 134 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, Chattanooga, north Georgia and north Alabama.
“We’ve fought over this all summer, but we have a right to ask questions and you have an obligation to answer them. Food City could be the best thing to happen to Fort Payne, but you need to consult the Attorney General to shine a light on whether this is being done right,” Dodd said.
Helen Burnett and Janet Williams spoke in support of Food City.
“If [Fort Payne] is ever going to grow, we’ve got to get something in here, and we need another grocery store,” Burnett said.
Williams said, “I think it’s a good investment and will give us more shopping choices. I speak for myself and for many friends who could not be here today. I don’t think we should be voting to protect one family.”
Carolyn Lopez questioned whether the 140 jobs will be low paying and said she hopes other stores do not lay off their employees if their sales suffer.
Steve Howard said he’s “deeply concerned with the pill mill claims and [the city] should be ashamed for bringing a company with that kind of rampant corruption to our town. I won’t shop there.”
Melanie Miller portrayed the council as attempting to do something “under the radar” and shared her concerns about possible impacts on the flood plain downstream.
Attorney Watson said they “appreciate that everyone showed up to express their opinions” and disputed David Dodd’s suggestion that the projected revenues aren’t realistic, pointing to the Food City in Albertville that is performing 11% ahead of projections with little cannibalization of neighboring grocery stores. He said the competing Foodland store in Albertville had actually seen its volume of shoppers increase.
