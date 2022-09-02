What happens next on Food City

Attorney E. Allen Dodd makes the case against Food City. 

 Steven Stiefel | Times-Journal

After a second public hearing was held Tuesday to allow for public comment on a proposed economic development deal with Food City, a 3-1 majority of the council voted to authorize the memorandum and affirm that the use of tax dollars will serve a valid and sufficient public purpose. It happened in February, but the process started fresh after an error was discovered in the original paperwork.

Voting yes were Council President Walter Watson, Council Pro Tem Lynn Brewer and Council member Phillip Smith. Councilman Johnny Eberhart voted no and Councilman John Smith was unable to vote remotely while at home recuperating from surgery.

