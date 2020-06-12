TIFFIN, Ohio – Heidelberg University has announced the names of 523 students named to the spring semester dean’s list. Included on the list is James Ogle, a junior Theatre major from Henagar, AL.
According to Interim Provost Dr. Bryan Smith, to be named to the dean’s list, students must be enrolled full time and meet academic criteria set forth by the university.Founded in 1850, Heidelberg offers 34 majors, 35 minors and 10 pre-professional programs, awarding the bachelor of arts, bachelor of science, bachelor of music degrees, as well as master’s degrees in education, counseling, business administration and music. Heidelberg has been consistently ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top college in the Midwest. For more information visit the web site at www.heidelberg.edu.
